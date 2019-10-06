New Braunfels City Council will receive a presentation on New Braunfels Utilities’ plans for the 2020 fiscal year during a special session at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the Tejas Room at city hall, 550 Landa Street in New Braunfels.
No action is expected during the meeting. Ian Taylor, NBU CEO, will discuss the utility’s financial operating plan, water and wastewater rates, and key initiatives for the upcoming year.
Monday’s session will be televised live on Spectrum government access channel 21, AT&T access channel 99, and live streamed at the city website, www.nbtexas.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.