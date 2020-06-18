A New Braunfels auction gallery will soon hold an auction on items from a historic Austin restaurant.
Burley Auction will sell more than 500 lots from Threadgill’s Restaurant that will include items from a collection of Austin music memorabilia, vintage Texas beer signs and Janis Joplin items. The auction starts at 10 a.m. on June 27 at Threadgill’s, located at 6416 N. Lamar in Austin.
Items from Eddie and Sandra Wilson’s private collection of Armadillo World Headquarters and Austin music memorabilia are also part of the auction.
Participants can bid on a trove of Austin music memorabilia ranging from original Janis Joplin photographs, to Kenneth Threadgill’s Platinum Honeysuckle Rose album that he was presented for his work with Willie Nelson.
Items available for bid include the original back bar from when he opened in 1933, Eddie and Sandra Wilson’s collection of vintage Texas beer signs and a world class collection of Armadillo World Headquarters and Vulcan Gas Co. concert posters by artists Jim Franklin, Gilbert Shelton, Danny Garrett, Sam Yeates, Michael Priest and the rest of the “Armadillo Art Squad,” early neon Texas beer signs, porcelain gas and oil signs, a 50 year collection of artwork, Austin decor, and restaurant equipment from the Armadillo and Threadgill’s.
When Kenneth Threadgill opened his Gulf filling station just north of the Austin city limits in 1933, he had more on his mind than just pumping gas, according to information on the restaurant’s website.
He had stood in line all night to be the first person in Austin with a beer license after the repeal of prohibition.
Soon after opening his joint in 1933, it became a favorite for traveling musicians interested in grabbing a drink after their gigs.
The quintessential beer joint continued to flourish into the ’60s and changed with the social climate of the era by inviting the folkies, hippies and beatniks to his Wednesday night singing sessions with open arms.
It was at Threadgill’s that Janis Joplin developed the brassy style that would propel her to become the first female rock and roll superstar.
After nearly succumbing to the wrecking ball, the original Threadgill’s site was saved by Austin City Councilman Lowell Lebermann Jr. and purchased by Eddie Wilson, owner of the Armadillo World Headquarters.
Wilson’s idea was to make Threadgill’s a Southern style restaurant, based on the success of the menu that he offered at his kitchen at the Armadillo.
On New Year’s Eve 1980, the Armadillo closed, and on New Year’s Eve 1981, Threadgill’s opened as a restaurant.
The Austin institution closed permanently in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“The first auction we did for Eddie turned out so well that he put us in the last chapter of his memoir,” auctioneer Robb Burley said. “The Threadgill’s south location auction in 2018 had an even larger response. This is the last one, the original location with Janis Joplin history. We are honored to be a part of it.”
Those unable to attend can bid live through online catalog available at BurleyAuction.com.
Phone and absentee bidding are also available by calling 830-629-9280 in advance to pre-register. Limited seating is available.
Previews will take place from noon to 6 p.m. June 25-26 and from 8-10 a.m. June 27.
