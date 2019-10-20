Comal County voters on Monday can begin casting ballots for the Nov. 5 elections, which will primarily focus on 10 proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution.
Included is Proposition 4, specifically directed at prohibiting an individual state income tax, and Proposition 8, establishing an infrastructure fund for flood mitigation, flood control and drainage projects.
Residents within the bounds of the Bulverde Area Rural Library District, Emergency Services District No. 3 or Green Valley Special Utility District will select board members, with voters in the city of Schertz selecting a mayor and city council members.
Excepting Sunday, Oct. 27, Comal County early voting will continue through Nov. 1 at the main elections office, county Goodwin Annex in New Braunfels; St. Francis by the Lake Episcopal Church in Canyon Lake; county Annex and Mammen Family Public Library in Bulverde and at Garden Ridge City Hall.
On Nov. 5, county voters will be able to cast ballots at any one of 13 polling locations on Election Day including at seven sites in New Braunfels, two each in Bulverde and Canyon Lake, and one each in Spring Branch and Garden Ridge.
State law requires that all voters bring an approved photo IDs to cast ballots. Those lacking photo IDs can cast provisional ballots with alternate forms of identification, such as utility bills, or sign affidavits at polling locations. For lists of approved and alternate IDs allowed at the polls is available on the Texas Secretary of State’s website, votetexas.gov.
By the close of the voter-registration period Oct. 7, more than 103,600 Comal County residents had registered to vote, with additional applications received via mail in subsequent days.
The following Comal County early polling locations will be open between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28 through Wednesday, Oct. 30; and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31 and Friday, Nov. 1:
• Comal County Elections Center, 396 N. Seguin Ave., New Braunfels
• Comal County Goodwin Annex, 1297 Church Hill Drive, New Braunfels
• Comal County Bulverde Annex, 30470 Cougar Bend, Bulverde
• Mammen Family Public Library, 131 Bulverde Crossing, Bulverde
• St. Francis by the Lake Episcopal Church, 121 Spring Mountain Drive, Canyon Lake
• Garden Ridge City Hall, 9400 Municipal Parkway (will close at 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday).
The following Guadalupe County early polling sites will be open between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday; 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27; and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28 through Friday, Nov. 1:
• Seguin Elections Office, 215 S. Milam St., Seguin
• Central Texas Technology Center, Room 118, 2189 FM 758, New Braunfels
• Grace Church, 3240 Farm-to-Market Road 725, New Braunfels
• New Berlin City Hall, 9180 FM 775
• Schertz Elections Office Annex, 1101 Elbel Road, Schertz
The deadline for mail-in ballot applications is Thursday, Oct. 25. For more, visit election office links at the Comal and Guadalupe county websites.
The Texas Tribune’s non-partisan synopses of the 10 proposed state constitutional amendments on the Nov. 5 ballot:
Proposition 1
Ballot wording: “The constitutional amendment permitting a person to hold more than one office as a municipal judge at the same time.”
What it means: Municipal court judges adjudicate city ordinance violations and certain misdemeanor criminal cases. The proposition would permit elected municipal court judges to serve multiple municipalities at the same time. Currently, only appointed municipal court judges — who make up more than 95 percent of the state’s municipal court judges, according to the House Research Organization — can serve multiple jurisdictions at the same time, making it more challenging for small and rural cities to find qualified candidates, some argue.
Proposition 2
Ballot wording: “The constitutional amendment providing for the issuance of additional general obligation bonds by the Texas Water Development Board in an amount not to exceed $200 million to provide financial assistance for the development of certain projects in economically distressed areas.
What it means: This would allow TWDB to issue bonds to fund for water and wastewater infrastructure projects in areas where median household income is at or below 75% of the statewide median income level.
Proposition 3
Ballot wording: “The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for a temporary exemption from ad valorem taxation of a portion of the appraised value of certain property damaged by a disaster.”
What it means: This would allow the Legislature to create temporary property tax exemptions for people with property damaged in governor-declared disaster areas. The Legislature would be able to pass laws determining the eligibility requirements for exemptions, as well as the duration and amount of any write-offs.
Proposition 4
Ballot wording: “The constitutional amendment prohibiting the imposition of an individual income tax, including a tax on an individual’s share of partnership and unincorporated association income.”
What it means: This would make it more challenging for future lawmakers to enact a personal income tax, requiring support from two-thirds of the House and Senate and a majority of Texas voters. Currently, the state Constitution requires that any proposal be approved a majority of lawmakers in the House and Senate and a majority of voters in a state-wide referendum.
Proposition 5
Ballot wording: “The constitutional amendment dedicating the revenue received from the existing state sales and use taxes that are imposed on sporting goods to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the Texas Historical Commission to protect Texas’ natural areas, water quality, and history by acquiring, managing, and improving state and local parks and historic sites while not increasing the rate of the state sales and use taxes.”
What it means: It would earmark all revenue from the sporting goods sales tax toward the state parks and wildlife department and historic commission, as intended when the tax was created in 1993. In the past, the Legislature has not appropriated all available tax revenue to TPWD and THC.
Proposition 6
Ballot wording: “The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to increase by $3 billion the maximum bond amount authorized for the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas.”
What it means: This would allow the Legislature to double the maximum amount of bonds it can issue on behalf of the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas, to $6 billion.
Proposition 7
Ballot wording: “The constitutional amendment allowing increased distributions to the available school fund.”
What it means: This would allow the General Land Office, the State Board of Education and other entities to double the amount of revenue they can provide the Available School Fund each year. The Available School Fund provides classroom materials and funding for Texas schools.
Proposition 8
Ballot wording: “The constitutional amendment providing for the creation of the flood infrastructure fund to assist in the financing of drainage, flood mitigation, and flood control projects.”
What it means: This would create a flood infrastructure fund that the Texas Water Development Board could use to finance projects following a disaster.
Proposition 9
Ballot wording: “The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to exempt from ad valorem taxation precious metal held in a precious metal depository located in this state.”
What it means: This would allow the legislature to create a property tax exemption for precious metals held in state depositories — like the Texas Bullion Depository, scheduled to open next year in Leander.
Proposition 10
Ballot wording: “The constitutional amendment to allow the transfer of a law enforcement animal to a qualified caretaker in certain circumstances.”
What it means: It would allow for former handlers or qualified caretakers to adopt retired law enforcement animals without a fee.
