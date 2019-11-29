It’s hard to believe it’s been 10 years since the inaugural Detour of Homes featured displays of city residences dressed up for the holiday season.
“How time flies — 10 years ago a small group of women discussed how great it would be to host a different kind of home tour celebrating the creative souls of the quirky, lovely little homes around town,” said Norma Garvey, Max’s Haus Mercantile owner and Detour sponsor.
“That’s how we created the Detour of Homes — as in off-the-beaten path — and a way for people to get together and enjoy each other’s homes.”
The first event sold 120 tickets, followed by an after-party of champagne and shortbread at New Braunfels Farmers Market. Wednesday’s 10th annual event features tours of five holiday-themed residences, with proceeds benefiting local charities and organizations.
Garvey said the tour provides a unique look into the artistic leanings of each homeowner, with each residence providing unique twists into the design and décor on holiday decorations.
“The purpose of this lovely tour is a way for our community to come together and ring in the Christmas season — not only for the festivities of the evening but to donate as well.”
Long titled “Celebrating Soulful Spaces,” Wednesday’s tour will visit each residence between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m., with homeowners on hand to discuss their seasonal displays.
“Since that first year we’ve had gracious homeowners who have offered up abodes that ranged from 600 square-foot homes, Bluebird buses and Airstreams, even the apartment above Naegelin’s Bakery,” Garvey said. “We’re excited about the five cool homes this year and the after party at 8 p.m. at Max’s Haus, which will have food, drinks and surprises for ticket-holders.”
Tickets for the Detour, $20 each, are available at Max’s Haus Mercantile, 653 S. Seguin Avenue and Johnson Furniture, 283 S. Seguin Avenue. This year’s event will benefit the Humane Society of the New Braunfels Area and the SOS Food Bank.
“It takes a lot of chutzpah and guts for the homeowners to put their homes out there, and I want to thank each and every one for their generosity,” Garvey added.
Last year’s event netted around $6,500 for the charities; this year’s goal is to sell 600 tickets, Garvey added. Donations will also be welcome during the after party, which features a disc jockey and photo opportunities.
Tickets are still available; for more, call Garvey at 830-822-2227.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.