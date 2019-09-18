Texas voters will have a chance to decide on 10 proposition in this year’s November election, helping decide to institute laws pertaining to taxes, bonds, budgets and more.
State Sen. Donna Campbell briefed attendees to the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce government affairs committee on these 10 propositions last Thursday during the committee’s monthly meeting.
“The 86th legislature I think was very successful,” Campbell said. “We want to make sure that we keep New Braunfels strong, Texas strong.”
Proposition 1 is a state constitutional amendment that would allow persons to serve as more than one appointed or elected municipal judge, Campbell explained.
“So that’s pretty clear,” Campbell said. “It allows a municipal judge to cross-cover other municipal courts.”
In Texas, some municipalities provide for appointed judges while others provide for elected municipal judges in their charters.
Due to an amendment passed in 1972, the state constitution allows non-elected state officers to hold other non-elected offices if consecutive service is considered beneficial for the state, according to Ballotpedia.org.
In 1997, the state enacted a statute providing appointed municipal judges could serve in the office of municipal judge for multiple municipalities — however the state constitution restricts elected officers from holding other elected offices, meaning municipal judges for local governments that require elections for the position cannot serve as a municipal judge for multiple municipalities.
Proposition 1 would change this and allow a person to hold more than one office as an elected or appointed municipal judge for multiple municipalities at the same time.
Proposition 2 is an amendment to the state constitution that would provide for the issuance of general obligation bonds by the Texas Water Development Board in an amount not to exceed $200 million to provide financial assistance for the development of certain projects, Campbell said.
“So what that is saying is these are the dollars that would be given to the state water development board for projects that need to be — that could be applied for flood conveyance, improving dams — I’m not talking about the hydroelectric dams that we’ve also heard everything about, these would be for state dams,” Campbell said.
Proposition 3 would be an amendment authorizing legislature to provide a temporary exemption from ad lorem taxation of a portion of the appraised value of property when it’s damaged by disaster. This is a change proposed due to the effects of Hurricane Harvey, Campbell said.
“Having your home valued as it is now, and a disaster comes through — a tornado, a flood, something like that — to provide temporary relief, so your property taxes weren’t based on the value your home had before the disaster,” Campbell said.
Previously schools had used the previous year’s values to plan for their budget — that’s been changed to the current year to make it more timely, Campbell said.
“If we freeze or provide dollars for — we have to provide the dollars to make that whole, if you will, if an area doesn’t get property tax value because of a disaster,” Campbell said.
Proposition 4 is a state constitutional amendment prohibiting the imposition of an individual income tax, including tax on individual share, partnership or unincorporated association of income, Campbell said.
“That is just a proposition to be ahead of the game — to say, ‘Texas will not have an income tax,’” Campbell said.
Proposition 5 is an amendment dedicating revenue that’s received from state sales tax imposed on sporting goods in Texas to go to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and Texas Historical Commission, Campbell said.
“That’s where those dollars — they were meant to do that from the start, but those dedicated funds went to do everything else, that’s number five,” Campbell said.
Proposition 6 is an amendment authorizing legislature to increase by $3 billion the maximum bond amount authorized for cancer prevention, Campbell said.
“It’s called CPRIT — Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas,” Campbell said. “So that’s dollars going out for research for cancer.”
Proposition 7 is the state constitutional amendment allowing increased distributions to available school funds limited by how much can be given into education, Campbell said.
“So this allows more dollars — that’s how we were able to get some of the teacher’s salary and some of the increase per pupil funding, by allowing more dollars to come out from the available school fund,” Campbell said. “So that’s a yes. All of them are yesses from my standpoint.”
Proposition 8 would be an amendment providing for the creation of flood infrastructure fund to assist financing of drainage, flood mitigation and flood control.
“This combined with (Proposition 2) is how we’re going to have the dollars — Texas Water and Development Board — to fund for the projects we need to do,” Campbell said.
Proposition 9 is the constitutional amendment authorizing property tax exemption for precious metals held in depositories, Campbell said.
This would allow legislature to exempt previous metal held in precious metal depositories from property taxation.
Lastly, Proposition 10 would allow the transfer of a law enforcement animal to a qualified caretaker in certain circumstances, Campbell said.
“When our canine unit dogs are old, where do they go? We actually, believe it or not have to have an amendment, a constitutional amendment that says, ‘Those dogs could go to a qualified person, they can receive them,’” Campbell said. “It’s usually the law enforcement officer that’s had the dog, and you’d think you wouldn’t have to vote on that but you do. So that’s a yes.”
During the committee meeting, Campbell also touched on the GBRA dams as well as about successes of the 86th legislative session.
The government affairs committee meets in Honor’s Hall at the chamber every second Thursday of the month at 7:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.