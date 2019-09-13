Comal County voters haven’t traditionally flocked to the polls for off-year elections, but that could change this year.
State income taxes and flood infrastructure funding are among the 10 propositions on the Nov. 5 Texas state constitutional amendment ballot, and for the first time voters will be able to cast ballots at polls anywhere throughout the county.
County commissioners on Thursday approved six early voting and 13 Election Day universal polling sites, as well voting judges, administrators and up to 90 clerks to staff all operations. Elections Administrator Cynthia Jaqua said the county received the go-ahead Friday from the Texas Secretary of State’s office for the universal sites as a trial for subsequent elections. New Braunfels will have seven sites, with two each in Bulverde and Canyon Lake, and one each in Spring Branch and Garden Ridge.
Voters in most of the county’s 28 precincts will only decide constitutional amendments that include Proposition 4, which would prohibit an individual state income tax, and Proposition 8, establishing an infrastructure fund for flood mitigation, flood control and drainage projects.
Other county voters will also decide local issues – city council members in Schertz, and board members serving Emergency Services District No. 3, Green Valley Municipal Utility District and the Bulverde Area Library District.
Only 3,414 voters, or 3.63% of those eligible in Comal County, turned out for the 2017 constitutional amendment election. Previous off-year elections saw turnouts of 14.9 percent in 2015 and 12.8 percent in 2013; in both years voters also decided Comal Independent School District bond measures.
Jaqua said no additional costs are involved with setting up the universal sites, open to all of the county’s 103,000-plus registered voters. She said Comal will join Bexar, Kendall and Hays counties in testing countywide polls for the first time.
Commissioners presented San Antonio/New Braunfels Food Bank and Canyon Lake Resource & Recreation Center officials with a proclamation designating September as “Hunger Action Month” in the county. They also recognized Jerrod S. Haegele upon his retirement after more than 20 years with the Comal County Sheriff’s Office.
In other actions, commissioners approved:
• Amended plats combining lots in portions of the Canyon Lake Hills, Vintage Oaks at the Vineyard and Waterfront Park subdivisions; accepted a construction bond as surety for a wastewater collection and treatment facility within a portion of The Preserve at Singing Hills subdivision in Bulverde.
• Appointments of Juanita Billeiter and Kristopher Greenhill as reserve deputy fire marshals; Nick Bueche (Precinct 3) and Brad Nicols (Precinct 4) as unpaid reserve deputy constables; Stuart Hansmann to the Comal-Trinity Groundwater Conservation District’s board of directors; and welcomed Jymann Davis as the new health services agent for the county’s Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service office.
To access Thursday’s meeting video and agenda, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.