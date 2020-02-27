Drive-thru convenience is commonly used for fast food, but a local church has an Ash Wednesday drive-thru service where anyone can get their ashes and go.
First United Methodist Church New Braunfels started the drive-thru ash service four years ago to make receiving Lenten ashes more accessible to the community.
Associate Pastor Theresa Booth, walked over to cars in the cold wind on Wednesday to give ashes to the occupants along with a short prayer.
“Ash Wednesday, to me, it’s not opening the doors for people to come in,” Booth said. “Which, yes, we do that but I want to be out in the community and talking to people and getting to know people.”
This year the drive-thru ash service ended at 6 p.m., 30 minutes before the church held a traditional, indoor service. As of 5 p.m., Booth said she had more than 200 people come by.
“This morning there were six cars waiting for me,” Booth said. “It’s been consistent. And then at Arlan’s, they see me when I sit here, and so they go in to get their shopping and I’m getting a lot more foot traffic this year.”
Ash Wednesday is a holy day observed by Catholics and some Christian denominations. One’s forehead is marked with ashes in a cross, symbolizing penitence. Many leave the mark on all day and wash it off before bedtime.
The day marks the first day of Lent, a 40-day observance when people typically fast from something self-indulgent, such as chocolate or alcohol.
Booth said she began the drive-thru after she moved to the area four years ago and joined the local church. She had done something similar in her previous town, Freer, Texas, which had about 1,000 residents.
“A lot of people couldn’t get out from work to get their ashes,” Booth said. “I just started going to places.”
To better reach New Braunfelers and others, she started the drive-thru at the parking lot entrance, headquartered in her SUV.
Sometimes people wanted a prayer, and Booth said she is happy to help people whenever she could.
“One lady came up and she got her ashes and told me that she was going to be having surgery in the next month,” Booth said. “She goes, ‘Can I go by your office before my surgery?’ and so I said, ‘Yes, please,’ and gave her my card.”
Some knew her while others were newcomers. Many arrived in surges before 8 a.m., at lunch and in the afternoon after parents picked their children up from school. Often people visiting the ash drive-thru were seniors or disabled, Booth said, and many were Catholics who could not make it to their church’s daytime service due to work or other obligations.
One woman knew Booth from visiting the drive-thru every year. Another woman drove by for a short blessing and ashes, and Booth said it was spiritual and rewarding.
“They get very teary-eyed just with those two seconds,” Booth said. “Let’s not push back on the culture because it’s a convenience issue.”
The concept of marking penitant believers originated in the Roman Catholic Church, but many Christians, including Anglicans, Lutherans and Baptists, observe it. United Methodists did not have an official ritual for it until 1992, according to the greater United Methodist Church website.
“If you look at our liturgy for the sacraments for communion and things like that it looks a lot like Catholic,” Booth said.
Other ways First United Methodist Church New Braunfels has found to connect with the community include two events in Landa Park — Palm in the Park on Palm Sunday and “Wurst Worship” during Wurstfest.
“Churches are having to realize that in order to connect with people, (people are) not going to walk through our doors,” Booth said. “So (the question is) how can we go out and have a relationship with them and then let them know about Jesus through the relationship.”
