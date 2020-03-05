These area candidates won party nominations, advanced to runoffs or secured new terms in office on Tuesday:
COMAL COUNTY
REPUBLICAN
Chip Roy, District 21 U.S. House; Jeff Rose, Chief Justice, Third Court of Appeals; Kyle Biedermann, District 73 Texas House; Donna Eccleston, Precinct 1 commissioner; Kevin Webb, Precinct 3 commissioner
MAY 23 RUNOFFS
Jenny Garcia Sharon and “Guillermo” William Hayward, District 35 U.S. House; Robert Morrow and Lani Popp, Place 5, State Board of Education
NEW TERMS
Charles Stephens II, County Court at Law No. 2 justice; Bruce Boyer, 22nd District Court justice; Dib Waldrip, 433rd District Court justice; Kristen Hoyt, tax assessor-collector; Mark Reynolds, sheriff; Deborah Linnartz Wigington, County Court at Law No. 3 justice; Charles Motz, Precinct 1 constable; Mark Cheatum, Precinct 2 constable; Craig Ackerman, Precinct 3 constable; Shane Rapp, Precinct 4 constable; Sue Piner, party chair
DEMOCRATIC
Wendy Davis, District 21 U.S. House; Lloyd Doggett, District 35 U.S. House; Darlene Byrne, Chief Justice, Third Court of Appeals; Rebecca Bell-Metereau, Place 5, State Board of Education; Stephanie Phillips, District 73 Texas House; Lindsay Poisel, Precinct 1 commissioner; Colette Nies, Precinct 3 commissioner
NEW TERM
Gloria Meehan, party chair
GUADALUPE COUNTY
REPUBLICAN
Renee Yanta, Chief Justice, Fourth Court of Appeals; Frank Pomeroy, District 21 Texas Senate; John Kuempel, District 44 Texas House
MAY 23 RUNOFFS
Monica De La Cruz Hernandez and Ryan Krause, District 15 U.S. House; Jenny Garcia Sharon and “Guillermo” Richard Hayward, District 35 U.S. House; Robert Morrow and Lani Popp, Place 5, State Board of Education
NEW TERMS
Bill Old II, First 25th District Court justice; Jessica Richard Crawford, Second 25th District Court justice; Greg Seidenberger, Precinct 1 commissioner; Michael Carpenter, Precinct 3 commissioner; Arnold Zwicke, sheriff; David Willborn, county attorney; Daryl John, tax assessor-collector; James Springer, Precinct 1 constable; Mark Reyes, Precinct 2 constable; Michael Skrobarcek, Precinct 3 constable; Harvey Faulkner, Precinct 4 constable; Karen Hale, party chair.
DEMOCRATIC
Vicente Gonzalez, District 15 U.S. House; Lloyd Doggett, District 35 U.S. House; Rebeca Martinez, Chief Justice, Fourth Court of Appeals; Rebecca Bell-Metereau, Place 5, State Board of Education; Judith Zaffirini, District 21 Texas Senate; Robert Bohmfalk, District 44 Texas House
NEW TERM
Duane McCune, party chair
