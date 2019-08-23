City officials rolled out a large welcome mat for a small gathering of residents who turned out for Wednesday night’s open house meeting addressing San Antonio Street bridge renovations.
For two hours about 60 guests rolled in and out of the New Braunfels Civic/Convention Center ballroom for more on the project, which will close the bridge for the next several months.
“I wanted to find out about where the traffic will go when the bridge closes,” said one, who joined a friend in touring stations with charts, graphs and maps of addressing the closure, which begins Sept. 3 scheduled to last until the 2020 Memorial Day weekend.
The Texas Department of Transportation is funding and managing the $4.5 million project, which it hopes to complete entirely within 16 months. City Manager Robert Camareno delivered a brief history on the bridge’s past, present and future, directing residents to four information stations that addressed river recreation, bridge construction, area street detours and downtown access routes.
Each was manned by city managers and staffers who answered questions on each.
“I think this project is a long time coming — I’m super-excited about what it will bring to the city,” said David Kneuper, Downtown Association board member.
Kneuper said downtown merchants are willing to bear losing business in the short-term for a project that long-term benefit.
“We’ve looked at the project for its functional elements, not necessarily the financial impact,” he added. “It’s about transportation and accessibility — the bridge is falling down and from our perspective, improving it will benefit businesses — not only on Union Avenue and Schlitterbahn but Main Plaza and throughout downtown.”
Greg Malatek, city public works director, said a June count of bridge traffic averaged 9,474 vehicles crossing over in each direction. When it closes, San Antonio Street traffic will detour onto Comal, Union and Elizabeth avenues, Torrey and Garden streets and Hinman Island and Landa Park drives.
“We’ve got to be able to provide as many points of access as while this project is underway,” Camareno said. “And during the project, we’ll be monitoring the traffic and making adjustments – much like we did during the Seguin Avenue project. It will review the timing of traffic signals and possibly installing temporary signals. But we’ll be studying impacts and making adjustments throughout the entire course of this project.”
The city and TxDOT have already installed electronic messaging and detour boards of the closure, posted on San Antonio Street intersections south (Comal Ave.) and north (S. Union Ave.) of the bridge. River passage underneath the bridge will end on Sunday, Sept. 22, Camareno said.
The $4,518,896 restoration is part of TxDOT’s Off-System Bridge Program. Hernan Rozemberg, TxDOT San Antonio area public information officer, said PaveTex is overseeing the project.
“They serve as CEI, which stands for construction, engineering and inspection,” he said. “They are consultants that help TxDOT project managers with day-to-day management, particularly in providing oversight and guidance to the contractor.”
Capital Excavation Company, the chief contractor, is setting up equipment near the construction zone and will office in Prince Solms Park.
“We’re going to do what we can to make the timelines,” said Troy Wanner, Capital’s area project supervisor, adding crews will begin demolishing sections of the upper bridge deck just weeks into the project.
“We’ll begin by constructing a second deck underneath the bridge, to protect anyone there from debris that might fall and to also protect the environment. Because the bridge is being demolished in sections, it will erase a lot of hazards for everybody.”
Camareno emphasized the Comal River will not close to water recreation during the construction period – only the area of the bridge within the construction zone.
On Monday, New Braunfels City Council will consider the first reading of an ordinance establishing a temporary San Antonio Street Bridge Safety Zone, which will prohibit river and pedestrian traffic upstream, under and downstream of the bridge beginning Monday, Sept. 23.
Ironically, it is similar to the 2008 measure approved for reconstruction of the Gruene Road River Bridge.
It designates areas underneath, upstream and downstream of the bridge as a “safety zone,” giving the New Braunfels Police Department authority to prohibit public entry and fine violators up to $500. Camareno said www.nbtexas.org/bridge will continue to update citizens throughout the bridge restoration.
“We’ll be uploading everything from tonight and other updates to this site,” Camareno added. “We’ll also be putting it through Facebook and other media – we will keep telling you about everything that’s happened and everything that’s going up on this project, which will have a major significance to our community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.