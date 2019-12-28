During its last meeting of 2019, the Comal ISD Board of Trustees was given a first-time review of the district’s new full-time Pre-K program, rolled out this past fall at two elementary campuses.
The trustees met last Thursday at 6 p.m. at 1404 IH-35 North to discuss a possible bond in 2020, to hear the first reading of the 2020-21 academic calendar and the rollout of full-day Pre-K.
Following a state mandate, this is Comal ISD’s first year to offer free, full-day Pre-K for eligible 4-year-olds — an option the district will eventually expand out to seven campuses.
After the passage of House Bill 3, which provided more money for Texas classrooms, increased teacher compensation, reduced recapture and cut local property taxes, Comal ISD made the decision to modify the rollout plan and convert the programs at two campuses instead of one in the fall of 2019, said Kerry Gain, assistant superintendent.
Two full-day Pre-K classes were established at Rebecca Creek Elementary, and two were established at Startzville Elementary.
“Enrollment data, performance data and facilities information were used to make the determination of the number of classrooms and the location, and they were used on this pilot of full day Pre-K,” Gain said. “To date all four classrooms have maintained healthy enrollment numbers.”
Very healthy numbers, Gain stressed.
“Important information for you all to note in the enrollment plans is the discrepancy that still exists between the state funding and the cost,” Gain said. “Despite the plan to require full-day Pre-K, state funding is still based on a half-day.”
On the rollout plan document, Pre-K will never fully fund itself under the current rules, Gain said. The plan does not include growth, which the district saw at Rebecca Creek after opening the option for full-day Pre-K, she said.
“If you look at that plan without growth, the total cost of the district in the final year of the role out plan is $1,914,000,” Gain said. “The expected revenue would only be $833,000. That difference is $1,080,907, which would have to come from a different funding source.”
In the summer of 2019, districts were informed there would be a waiver of exemption process developed for districts that could not fully implement full days immediately, Gain said.
“As of Dec 2019 we still have five campuses operating half-day classes,” Gain said. “In order to follow to current plan, Comal ISD intends to file for this exemption.”
On Nov. 14, Texas Education Agency released the exemption file information. In order to qualify for the exemption, the district must have a public meeting and consider proposals for partnerships regarding offering full-day Pre-K.
During last Thursday’s meeting, the board presented information about the process and held a public meeting.
“Applications for the Pre-K exemptions open in January,” Gain said. “At this time only one public or private facility in our district meets the requirements, and it is an in-home childcare provider, so we cannot do a partnership with them. However, at this point I will open it up for a public hearing on the proposals.”
After no audience members came to the mic, the public meeting portion of the meeting was closed.
The board then asked questions of Gain, such as how the schools were chosen.
“We chose Startzville and Rebecca Creek because … their numbers are large as far as kids who would qualify,” Gain said.
The board will meet again on Thursday, Jan. 30 for their regularly scheduled meeting.
