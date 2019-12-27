In November the Herald-Zeitung reported on one of its most commented and most shared stories of the year — proving once again that people love a feel good story.
That’s particularly true if it can make people feel good about where they live, and that was true after 2Tarts Bakery’s Ashley Landerman won the Food Network “Christmas Cookie Challenge,” securing a $10,000 cash prize with her tasty edible art.
Landerman, a native New Braunfelser, told the newspaper she is so humbled to bring the win home.
“I’m just really excited to represent New Braunfels on a national stage,” Landerman said. “The whole experience was amazing.”
The Food Network series started in 2017, with Landerman being the winner on the season 3 premiere — the 15th winner in the show’s history overall.
“They flew me out to Los Angeles, all expenses paid, and put me up in a hotel with the other four contestants I was competing against,” Landerman said. “They carted us around together the whole time so I got to get to know them and they were all really such amazing people.”
April Weilbacher, co-owner of 2Tarts Bakery and Ashley’s sister said she is very proud of her “fellow tart.”
“I think her win on behalf of 2Tarts is so amazing,” Weilbacher said. “We have worked so hard to build a company that can support 25 employees and supports other mothers that work for us and helped them have a career they can thrive in and that makes me so happy. To win this for the bakery, it validates all the hard work we’ve put in.”
Landerman plans to use the winnings toward regular bills and also toward a car restoration project she and her husband are working on.
The news gave New Braunfels something to brag about — particularly right ahead of the Christmas cookie season.
Plenty of sweet treats from 2Tarts found their ways to local tables over the holiday season.
After all, there’s only one way to put Christmas cookies to the test.
