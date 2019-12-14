Work on Interstate 10 main lanes and frontage roads west of San Antonio will lead to traffic delays throughout this weekend, the Texas Department of Transportation said.
The interstate’s main lanes and frontage lanes near Boerne Stage Road will be detoured for bridge work between 6 p.m. Saturday and noon Sunday.
Eastbound main lanes will be diverted from the Ralph Fair Road exit onto the frontage road, through the Ralph Fair Road intersection (Ralph Fair Road will be closed in both directions over I-10); through the Boerne Stage Road intersection (Boerne Stage Road closed in both directions under I-10) and then re-enter main lanes through the entrance ramp east of Boerne Stage Road.
Westbound lanes and frontage roads at Boerne Stage Road (including turnarounds) will close from 9 p.m. Saturday until noon Sunday. Westbound traffic will be diverted onto to Old Fredericksburg turnaround to I-10 eastbound main lanes.
Eastbound main traffic lanes will also close from 9 p.m. Saturday and noon Sunday. Traffic will be diverted onto the I-10 eastbound frontage road, continue through Boerne Stage Road intersection (Boerne Stage Road closed in both directions under I-10) to the Dominion Drive turnaround.
