In 1910, Herman Knibbe and his wife built a rock-solid ranch home outside of Spring Branch that’s withstood the test of time.
“They mined and moved all the rock themselves,” Chuck Knibbe said of his ancestors, whose residence retains the white rock façade, windows and doors installed almost 110 years ago.
“They didn’t do it with jackhammers — just the hand drills and the sledgehammers to get the rock out — sometimes it took several days,” he said of family and friends who quarried limestone on the ranch and hauled it to add to the home site.
Comal County commissioners honored the Knibbe House for its 2018 Texas Historical Commission designation as a Recorded Texas Historic Landmark.
Chuck Knibbe, a fifth-generation family descendent, and his wife, Sharon, restored the family site.
They joined Comal County Historical Commission members in accepting a county proclamation on Thursday.
Herman was the grandson of German immigrant and first Spring Branch settler Dietrich Knibbe, among many other German immigrants who ventured away from New Braunfels to create their own homes and businesses throughout Comal County.
Dietrich acquired land 23 miles northwest of New Braunfels, near the Guadalupe River in an area originally called Spring Creek, which is Spring Branch today.
Knibbe family members milled wood, farmed cotton, raised cattle, chickens and goats, quarried rock and also helped to extend water and electricity in the area. They owned a cotton gin and other businesses, including Specht’s Store, which was renamed for the family and later burned down, only to be rebuilt as U.S. 281 was being constructed through town.
The Knibbe House looks almost like it did more than a century ago. Although modern conveniences have been added, its overall structure — including all exterior walls, original doors and long leaf pine floors — is intact.
“Congratulations to Chuck and Sharon Knibbe for receiving this historical marker for their property,” said Cindy Coers, CCHC chair. “They are commended for their part in restoring and preserving this beautiful home.”
“The Knibbe family played an important part in the development of Spring Branch, starting with Dietrich Knibbe. It is fitting that this Recorded Texas Historical Landmark be given to recognize not only this home, but the Knibbe family history.”
A marker dedication ceremony, featuring CCCHC members, city and county dignitaries and Knibbe family members, begins at 10 a.m. Saturday at the site, 9981 Spring Branch Road.
