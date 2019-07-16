New Braunfels native Jim Scheele has accepted the position of philanthropy officer for the Friends of CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Foundation.
Scheele, who has served in past leadership roles at the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce and for the local Wal-Mart distribution center, said he is looking forward to serving the community from the New Braunfels hospital.
“I’ll be getting to help raise funds for the Friends Foundation, which directly benefits the CHRISTUS Santa Rosa hospital here in New Braunfels,” Scheele said.
The Friends of CHRISTUS Santa Rosa is headquartered in San Antonio. The foundation, founded in 1997 to support health and wellness services at CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Health System, works to continue the work of the health system’s founding Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word.
“Jim Scheele is well respected in the New Braunfels community and we are excited that he is joining our team,” said Jim Wesson, president of CHRISTUS Santa Rosa – New Braunfels in an official statement. “He has demonstrated a strong commitment to the New Braunfels community. We look forward to his work in building a successful philanthropic program for our Hospital.”
In his new role, Scheele will oversee the implementation of a giving program in New Braunfels and Comal County to support CHRISTUS Santa Rosa – New Braunfels.
“One of Jim’s priorities will be helping raise funds for our ‘Every Baby Matters Mission,’” said Allison Salinas, development director for the Friends of CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Foundation. “Jim will be working on is raising funds for various causes, one being the mother-baby unit. He’ll be fundraising for equipment and program support, which includes the ‘Every Baby Matters Mission.’”
The Every Baby Matters Mission offers a free in-home nurse visit to all newly delivered babies born at the CHRISTUS Santa Rosa – New Braunfels location, Salinas said.
“We have our registered nurse, who has been a registered nurse over 20 years, go to the homes of newly delivered babies and she does a medical assessment on both the mom and baby,” Salinas said. “She does some parenting education and can schedule any follow-up with doctors that may be needed.”
Scheele, who has a degree in PR relations and sociology from Southwest Texas State University, has served as a board member for the United Way of Comal County, a past board member for the Comal ISD Educational Foundation and a past member of the Texas Economic Development Council.
He served as the hiring manager for the Wal-Mart distribution center from 2006 to 2010, where he first became acquainted to the philanthropic efforts of a larger corporation.
Scheele said he looks forward to helping the local community.
“I’m most looking forward to being able to give back to this community and the opportunity to be in New Braunfels working with my hospital to raise funds that will help take care of our community,” Scheele said.
For more information about the Friends of CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Foundation visit www.friendsfoundation.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.