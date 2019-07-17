Although Elliott Brandsma came from New Braunfels, a town with a heavy German influence, he has a passion for Scandinavian literature.
“It's hard to pinpoint what exactly about Scandinavian literature impacts me,” Brandsma said. “What I've always found really interesting is how every time I read a Scandinavian novel or author, I think it always surprises me how good the writing is, or powerful it is, but also, how little known it is in the States.”
Brandsma said he always found reading Scandinavian literature not only relatable and interesting, but also intriguing in that so few people know about the subject.
“We don't really think about Nordic literature that much,” he said.
When he was pursuing his English degree at Texas State University, he never read any Scandinavian authors except through independent studies that he set up for himself.
“I kind of generated my own learning and so I think it's kind of that duality,” Brandsma said. “I think that's why I take it so seriously; I can enjoy the literature but I also feel it's sort of a shame that more people in the U.S. don't read it as well.”
All the independent study paid off. Brandsma is in Stockholm, Sweden for two weeks as a writer-in-residency, where he is doing biographical research on Nobel Prize winner and Swedish poet, Harry Martinson. The residency is at the poet’s old grade school.
The “Nebbebodastipendiat,” or Nebbeboda scholar or fellow, is usually awarded to Swedish artists, musicians or writers and is awarded by a jury in Olofström, a municipality in Sweden.
Brandsma is the first American to receive this honor.
He first heard about it in fall of 2018, and he had an idea for a research project. He had planned to apply for grants to visit Sweden through the American Scandinavian Foundation, and he needed someone willing to support his research. So, he reached out to the Harry Martinson Sällskapet (Society).
Within a month, he received his answer. They told him they would help him with everything. Furthermore, as part of his proposal, they suggested he send in an application for the residency in Sweden.
He applied in January, and in February he received the news of the residency, which he said he was humbled by.
“The residency was established to honor Harry Martinson who won the Nobel Prize in Literature back in 1974, and a lot of what motivated my research is the fact that there have been English translations of Harry Martinson’s poems in the past but they've since fallen out-of-print,” Brandsma said. “And I think it’s out-of-print because a lot of people don't know who Harry Martinson was as a person.”
Through his research, he hopes to create a biography of Martinson in English, so people can get to know him as both a person and a poet.
“I feel like that's sort of the missing link between the two,” Brandsma said.
During his residency, Brandsma will get to meet with Martinson’s two daughters.
“That experience in and of itself, I get to know him for many aspects of his life and walk in his childhood shoes,” Brandsma said.
But he also has the opportunity to informally ask Martinson’s daughters questions about how he was as a parent, how he isolated himself to write, where he found inspiration and what they would like people to know and remember about him.
“You know, those are really unique questions to have the opportunity to ask somebody, and I think it comes down to sort of that unique ambassador role that you get to occupy by doing something like this,” Brandsma said. “You really get to speak on behalf of a great poet and that's pretty cool.”
This is not Brandsma’s first time in a Scandinavian country. He earned his master’s degree at the University of Iceland, where he lived for three years. He is also fluent in the language.
When he returns on Saturday, he will have 10 days to pack and move to his next destination for the next few years: Madison, Wisconsin. There, he will be attending the University of Wisconsin with a full scholarship to earn his doctorate in 20th century Scandinavian literature.
The school has the oldest Scandinavian studies department, and Brandsma said the professors there are focused on modernism’s relationship to Scandinavian literature.
“That's really my area, I'm a 20th century kind of guy,” he said. “I'm really interested in stuff especially from the first half of the 20th century.
Next summer, he will visit Sweden again to study the Swedish language.
“I find that it's a very great field for me to be a part of because I'm not only telling people about the authors themselves I also get the books that they write, too.”
