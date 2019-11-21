City and county offices will have curtailed hours during the extended Thanksgiving holiday period, which begins Monday.
Students and employees in the New Braunfels, Comal, Marion, Navarro and Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City independent school districts will be off from Monday, Nov. 25 until returning to campuses and administrative offices Monday, Dec. 2.
Except for first-responders, city, state and federal services will have curtailed hours through the period. New Braunfels city offices and Comal County offices will close entirely Thursday and Friday, Nov. 28-29, with some operating on limited hours next week.
New Braunfels City Council will meet as normal at 6 p.m. Monday. County commissioners, who usually meet Thursdays, will meet at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. Comal County tax offices will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 25-26; and from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27.
Also Wednesday, Nov. 27, New Braunfels Public Library closes at 6 p.m. and Westside Community Center closes at 5 p.m. Both will resume normal hours Saturday, Nov. 30. Library items due at both locations will not incur fines during the closures.
Das Rec, New Braunfels Recreation Center, closes at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27 and closed on Thanksgiving Day. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29 and resume normal hours beginning Saturday, Nov. 30.
There will be no city residential or commercial collections of garbage, recycling or green waste on Thanksgiving Day, with those collections rescheduled for Friday, Nov. 29. Collection days will resume normal schedules beginning Monday, Dec. 2.
The county’s Moe Schwab Recycling Center, 281 Resource Drive in New Braunfels, will be closed Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 28-30; remote recycling drop-offs will not take place those days. The city Recycle Center, closed Nov. 28-29, reopens at 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30.
City parks and recreation administrative offices, Landa Park Recreation Center and Fischer Park Nature Center will be closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 28-29.
Landa Park Golf Course at Comal Springs will be closed Thanksgiving Day, but operate under normal hours the rest of the holiday weekend. All county parks facilities will also remain open throughout the weekend.
Area banks and U.S. Post Offices will be closed Thursday. Some grocery stores and retail outlets will be closed or operate on limited hours Thanksgiving Day, but others will extend shopping hours – especially for Black Friday, Nov. 29.
New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung offices will be closed for the holiday and reopen on Friday, Nov. 29. New Braunfels Utilities offices will be closed both days; customers can report service issues and/or outages by calling NBU’s 24-hour Control Center at 830-629-4628 (4NBU).
