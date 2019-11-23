Bonds have had a historic effect in shaping New Braunfels as it grows — and will likely continue to be necessary in the near future, said Mayor Barron Casteel during the monthly Government Affairs Committee meeting late last week.
During the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce committee meeting last Thursday, Nov. 14, Casteel hit on the importance of maintaining a good bond rating, while also touching on how past bonds have positively affected New Braunfels.
“I think the most significant thing we have done in the 5½ years I’ve been in office … was the 2013 bond package,” Casteel said.
City staff and Casteel’s fellow council members helped lead the way on implementing the projects from the 2013 bond, he said.
“How do we bring those items of infrastructure that were selected by citizens in that bond election, how do we bring that to fruition, how do we handle those projects?” Casteel said. “How do we handle the tax rate while we do it? And can we be successful? That was priority one.”
When comparing the 2013 bond election’s approval rates to the 2019 bond election’s approval rates, 2019’s rates were up — a positive, Casteel said.
“When you look at the percentages of turnout (in 2013), I think a number of them just barely passed,” Casteel said. “When you look at last May’s election and you see that roads were around 86% approval, almost 87% by those who voted, and our lowest proposition turnout was a little over 70%, that is something telling.”
According to a history of bond elections in New Braunfels, it wasn’t that long ago when the voters had turned down bond propositions the city needed, Casteel said.
“I’d come home from law school and we had a bond election right after the turn of the century and the voters of New Braunfels voted down a fire station,” Casteel said. “You think about, who votes down a fire station? When you’re putting a fire station before the voters, there’s a need — those are basic services and for citizens to reject basic services, there must have been something fundamentally wrong at the time.”
Casteel commended city staff on educating voters to the need of the 2019 bond propositions all of the last year and half.
“The engagement we have with citizens has been our success,” Casteel said. “That success starts by constantly engaging in the citizenry and by having those multitude of meetings.”
The real challenge now, just as it was when he took office in 2014 shortly after the 2013 bond election, will be implementing the 2019 projects, Casteel said.
“I know city council is up for it,” he said. “We have the community support, we must be successful in doing it.”
It’s also time to start thinking ahead, to the next bond, Casteel said.
“You’ll have a bond likely before the community in 2025, 2026 — work on it now,” Casteel said. “We have to remind ourselves to tell not only our fellow citizens but even our fellow council members, ‘This is the planned investments, this is what we’ve committed to, to add to it.’”
Sometimes it can be hard to remind citizens bond projects don’t get implemented or built overnight, Casteel said.
“And it’s up to us to have that patience to remind them that it’s a five-year plan,” Casteel said.
Part of keeping the tax rate level is planning ahead, Casteel said.
“We want to roll this in in such a way that we committed to,” Casteel said. “Our intent was to do it without a rate increase, without a property tax rate increase, and so we believe that’s possible.”
All four of the 2019 bond program propositions passed, and resulted in the approval of 11 projects totaling $143 million — with $117 on the May, 2019 election ballot. Another $23 is coming from the New Braunfels Economic Development Corporation and $3 million is already funded through tax notes.
Each proposition addressed a different issue — roads, parks and recreation needs, public safety needs, and library facility needs.
For more information on the 2019 bond program, visit www.nbtexas.org/2190/2019-Bond-Program.
