After nearly 40 postponements since his indictment in 2008, a Canyon Lake man will finally go to trial on Tuesday to answer charges he sexually assaulted a child in 2004.
Wayne Denton Dickerson, 46, faces two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, each a first-degree felony, stemming from alleged incidents on May 14, 2004. He was later indicted for repeatedly violating bond conditions by attempting to contact the alleged victim on several occasions in January 2015.
A Comal County grand jury indicted Dickerson on the first two charges on Sept. 3, 2008. After a warrant was issued for his arrest, Dickerson turned himself into the Comal County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 9, 2008. He bonded out that day after posting $200,000 bond.
According to court documents, Dickerson’s case has been postponed or amended 38 times since his first scheduled trial date on July 13, 2009. A grand jury indicted him on the new charge on March 4, 2015. He turned himself in the following day and bonded out within hours after posting another $50,000 bond.
On Nov. 5, Dickerson waived his right to a trial by jury and opted for a bench trial before Judge Bruce Boyer. Opening statements from defense attorney Anthony Cantrell and Sammy McCrary, Comal County chief felony prosecutor, are slated to begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Boyer alone will decide Dickerson’s guilt or innocence.
Guilty verdicts on the charges carry between 5 and 99 years to life in prison.
