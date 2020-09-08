Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy during the afternoon with heavy thunderstorms becoming likely. High 86F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Federal authorities are investigating the cause of Monday’s airplane crash that hospitalized two adults after the pilot made an emergency landing north of Canyon Lake.
Construction workers called 9-1-1 after seeing the plane flying low over residences, with it crashing in the 200 block of Primrose Path just after 1 p.m. Monday. Darren Brinkkoeter, Canyon Lake Fire and EMS chief, said units from his department arrived at the crash around 1:11 p.m.
