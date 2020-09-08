Airlifted

Canyon Lake fire and EMS personnel watch Travis County STAR Flight helicopter transport two victims of Monday afternoon plane crash at Canyon Lake to a hospital in Kyle.

Federal authorities are investigating the cause of Monday’s airplane crash that hospitalized two adults after the pilot made an emergency landing north of Canyon Lake.

Construction workers called 9-1-1 after seeing the plane flying low over residences, with it crashing in the 200 block of Primrose Path just after 1 p.m. Monday. Darren Brinkkoeter, Canyon Lake Fire and EMS chief, said units from his department arrived at the crash around 1:11 p.m.

