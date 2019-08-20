How New Braunfels staple snow cone stand “The Shack” came to be is nothing short of a miracle, said owner Cathy Collier.
Now a must-stop spot for families looking for an icy cool treat after floating the river or hanging out at Landa Park, The Shack is about to complete its eighth year in operation.
But if it hadn’t been for the kindness of the New Braunfels community, The Shack may have never gotten its start, much less a chance to become the familiar site it is today.
“I went and bought a (snow cone) shack and didn’t know where to put it,” Collier said. “I was working at the San Marcos Police Department at the time and called over to Columbus Hall (to ask if I could put it up in front there). The woman in charge answered the phone, and she said, ‘Oh we’re having a board meeting tonight, I’ll ask,’ and they said yes, so it was just been meant to be.”
The Shack was put up the next week with the help of Collier’s husband Jeff at the start of the summer of 2011.
“At first he thought it sounded crazy, he said, ‘Oh my gosh, another idea,’” Collier said with a laugh. “My dad also thought, ‘Oh no,’ but I told them, ‘Well I’m going to San Antonio to pick (the shack) up,’ and both my dad and (husband) went with me to get it and to help set it up.”
The shack’s yellow second location at 1928 South Seguin Ave. opened two years later, at the request of community members, Collier said.
“We just keep getting bigger,” Collier said. “We’ve started doing events, and fundraisers for schools — we do some of the Landa Park concerts, and birthday parties; it’s a lot of fun.”
Collier and Jeff moved to New Braunfels in 2009 from Corpus Christi, but Collier said she’d known for a while she really wanted to open up a snow cone stand.
“I worked 29 years in 9-1-1, I was an emergency operator and I worked in that job for 29 years,” Collier said. “I thought, ‘I want to do something fun and something that’s different,’ and got a wild hare to open a snow cone stand. So finally I bought a shack, decorated it up and got it opened.”
As a thank you to first responders, police, fire, EMS and military personnel never have to pay for a cone when they come to the stand, Collier said.
“I know how much those guys do. They are amazing,” Collier said.
After Jeff was discovered to have kidney cancer in 2018, the stand almost didn’t open for the summer.
“I didn’t think that might be an option,” Collier said. “He moves everything for me. I really had decided, ‘This is it, we’re not doing it.’”
After being encouraged by Jeff to open the stand though, a friend of Cathy’s from her off-season job at Big Lots offered to help get The Shack set up. It opened for the season after all.
“(Jeff) had an operation on New Year’s Eve, and they took his kidney and the cancer out,” Collier said. “He’s had a scan and the doctors said they got it all.”
One of the coolest parts of running The Shack is having the kids who once frequented it now working it, Collier said.
“Some of the girls that help me have been my customers since they were little,” Collier said. “When they first started coming, they weren’t able to see over the serving window, and then they grew up and came to work with me.”
One such employee is Mia Huet, 21. Huet, a biology junior at Texas State University, is in her fourth summer working at The Shack and absolutely loves it.
“Cathy and Jerry are the sweetest humans,” Huet said. “I’ve been working here since I was 17 — this was my first job, and I don’t think a lot of people can say they’re still at their first job.”
When she first learned to drive, Huet said she came to The Shack two, sometimes even three times a day for a medium strawberry snow cone.
“They called me Strawberry girl,” Huet said, smiling. “Then Cathy asked me if I’d want to work for her, and I went home and asked my parents and they said that it sounded fun, so I went back and said yes.”
When The Shack opens around March, Huet said she just works weekends but loves her summers at the snow cone stand.
“We close usually at the end of September for the season, but if it’s an especially warm year, we may go into October even,” Collier said.
A mother of four, grandmother of 11, Collier said her favorite part of working The Shack everyday is the atmosphere in New Braunfels and the kids.
“I love the people, I love meeting them, the kids — I love seeing their faces,” Collier said.
The Shack holds fundraisers and events for kids throughout the year, and caters to kids and families specifically, Collier said.
“We’re family owned, we have over 100 flavors,” Collier said. “I’ll have straws with a gummy shark, or name a cone the pink princess, so it’s really for kids and their families.”
Collier said she is so thankful to the community of New Braunfels for making The Shack a part of their summer tradition, and especially to Columbus Hall for letting her open her stand up almost a decade ago.
“If they hadn’t said yes, I don’t think The Shack would have ever gone anywhere else,” Collier said. “It took us two years to find a spot for our second location — so the fact they said yes that very day, that just shows you how much of a miracle it was.”
The blue location of The Shack is open daily in the summer from 1 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in front of Columbus Hall and the yellow location is open from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.
For more information about The Shack, visit www.facebook.com/TheShack.nb/.
