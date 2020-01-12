Comal County Tax Assessor-Collector Cathy Talcott reminds property taxes are due Friday, Jan. 31, with unpaid assessments subject to penalties and interest.
Payments on 2019 tax statements, mailed in October and November, are now being accepted at the county’s main tax office in downtown New Braunfels and county annexes.
“We offer many convenient methods to pay your taxes so you don’t have to wait in line,” Talcott said. “I encourage taxpayers to utilize our mail-in or online payment options to save time, and don’t forget the convenience of our express drive-thru drop boxes.”
Payments are being accepted between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., and 24/7 walk-up and drive-through drop boxes, at the following locations:
• Comal County Tax Office, 205 N. Seguin Avenue, New Braunfels
• Sattler County Annex, 160 Oak Drive, Sattler
• Bulverde County Annex, 30450 Cougar Bend, Bulverde
• Garden Ridge City Hall, 9400 Municipal Parkway
Talcott said taxpayers also have these payment options:
• Online at www.ComalCountyTaxOffice.net
• Through automated phone at 866-550-0031
• Scanning the QR code on the tax statement with a mobile device
• Mailed to P.O. Box 659480, San Antonio, TX 78265 (postmarked on or before Jan. 31)
Comal County’s central tax office in New Braunfels will remain open until 5 p.m. Jan. 31 for drive-thru payments, only accessible from Bridge Street. Residents can view and print statements through the county’s tax office website. Those requesting mailed receipts are asked to include stamped, self-addressed envelopes along with payments.
Tax payments are accepted in cash, personal checks, money orders or cashier’s checks – with conditions. Credit/debit card payments include a $0.30 and the 2.5% fee required by credit card vendors. Online e-checks, mandating property tax ID numbers, are $1.50 per payment.
The tax office also accepts partial payments, but Talcott said penalties and interest will begin to accrue on unpaid balances after Jan. 31.
“For those who might have difficulty making their payment in full, we will gladly accept partial payments any time for any amount,” she said. “The more you can pay by Jan. 31, the less your penalty and interest will be.”
Also, due to the month-ending tax rush, Talcott said residents can renew non-expired vehicle registrations online, or at customer service counters at four H-E-B county locations and the Brookshire Bros. in Canyon Lake. For more, visit the tax office website or call 830-221-1353.
