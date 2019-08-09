As a native born New Braunfelser, Jerry Sauceda has been contributing to the local community since he was young.
Sauceda, financial services professional with New York Life, works to help people secure their financial future, while also volunteering in many committees and organizations around New Braunfels.
“I have two brothers and a sister, and one of my older brothers and my younger sister and me were all born within three-and-a-half years of each other,” Sauceda said. “It was a lot of fun, because I always had someone to spend time with.”
Sauceda graduated from Canyon High School in 2003, where he was involved in football and track.
“I’m a Cougar through and through,” Sauceda said. “I was very socially active, as well. I hung out with my friends a lot and that was kind of the beginning of my networking without me even really realizing it.”
From there, Sauceda said he wanted to get away from New Braunfels — but found himself also wanting to save up.
“After a semester off, I did two years of community college at San Antonio College studying kinesiology — I considered being a coach and a teacher at that time,” Sauceda said.
When he was 21, Sauceda’s daughter Hadley, now 13, was born, and Sauceda started working full time in a management position to help support her.
“My first fulltime job was Bluebonnet Ford,” Sauceda said. “I gained a lot of knowledge and experience there from different mentors, such as Kenny Johnson.”
When the recession hit in 2008, Bluebonnet Ford saw its sales affected, which caused Sauceda to move to employment at the Scooter Store.
“I worked in various positions there until the very end,” Sauceda said.
In 2013, Sauceda was approached by J.J. Ramirez to work with New York Life as a financial services professional.
“I’ve loved working for New York Life — it’s a Fortune 500 company, and I love the structure,” Sauceda. “I worked as a corporate manager for a year, but I liked working as a financial services professional, so I went back to that.”
Sauceda said he first became deeply involved in community service in his early 20s, when he was attending Oakwood Church.
“I was serving as a volunteer mentoring and ministering to seventh and eighth grade boys,” Sauceda said.
After serving on several mission trips to Central America and within the states, Sauceda said he became interested in working with nonprofits.
“I’ve served with Family Promise, which helps homeless families with kids — and helped start the New Group,” Sauceda said.
Sauceda has also worked on the community development advisory committee, served as the hospitality lead for Redemption Bible Church, is a member of the Jaycees and is a founding officer of the Hispanic Business Alliance, a chamber committee.
Sauceda was named a Rising Star in 2018 and has won several prestigious New York Life awards.
Networking events are a favorite of his, Sauceda said.
“That’s actually how Cassy and I met, at a networking event,” Sauceda said, referring to his wife of almost a year.
When it comes to career balance, family balance and spiritual balance Sauceda joked he’s definitely become more organized to manage it all.
“I just try to do what I can for others first,” Sauceda said.
