The official opening of the Veramendi development was a big story in its own right, but it ranks this highly because of how it has the potential to shape the future of a large part of New Braunfels for decades to come.
The development first officially opened its doors to the public this spring with a weekend celebration that spanned multiple days.
The master-planned community across from New Braunfels High School commemorated its grand opening with several smaller events that kicked off with the official ribbon cutting Thursday and ended with a ‘block party’ Saturday.
“This tremendous, decade-long planning process consisted of a strong collaboration with the Word-Borchers family and the entire New Braunfels community,” said Peter James, CEO of Veramendi-developer ASA Properties in a statement. “This project could not have happened without true vision and support, and ASA Properties is honored to celebrate this huge milestone with the community and looks forward to welcoming its new residents to the neighborhood.”
The Saturday celebration included a rock wall, face painting, yard games, food trucks, live music and more, said Max Harford, ASA Properties development manager. It was a great chance for New Braunfelsers and for interested homebuyers to come check out Veramendi, he added.
“When people are genuinely interested in what we’re doing and we can have a conversation with them, and get the word out and get to share what we do on a daily basis, that is really exciting and fun,” Harford said. “Everybody started with, ‘What’s Veramendi?’ Everyone was very curious about what we’re doing.”
At full build out, Veramendi will span 2,500 acres with more than 5,000 new homes, two elementary schools, 500 acres of green space and a variety of neighborhood amenities, ASA Properties said in a public statement.
“ASA Properties is committed to responsible and sustainable development and is working to establish Veramendi as the benchmark for premier, mixed-use development in Texas,” the statement said. “Some of those initiatives include city-wide street improvements, a 30-foot-tall regional dam to enhance flood resilience, and elevated water quality standards to preserve natural waterways throughout the city.”
The Veramendi development comes from the purchase of the Word-Borchers Ranch, which had been a cattle ranch for more than 75 years.
The development, which sits behind Loop 337 to the east of Oak Run and State Highway 46, has actively included the Word and Borchers family, as well as agreements with the city and county, Harford said.
“Obviously it takes time to get there, the first phase of our single-family is about 650 homes — that’s expected to be about three years of supply,” Harford said. “So doing that now, this could take anywhere from 15 to 25 years to develop.”
Mixed-use commercial has become the standard today and is what Veramendi is now striving for, Harford said.
“We want more of a lifestyle following La Cantera or Gruene, those destinations where you’re going to go hang out — you may or may not buy something, you may get a meal, you may get a coffee, but you’re going to spend most of your day enjoying those,” Harford said. “To do that we actually have rules through the city to do vertical mixed use so things like retail with offices or apartments above with a main street concept creating a walkable, car-optional retail experience.”
Part of the commercial area will also include 32 acres for a CHRISTUS Santa Rosa medical campus, Harford said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.