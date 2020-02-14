Poker sharks and newbies can bluff and bet during a Texas Hold ‘Em tournament on Saturday to raise money for the New Braunfels and S.O.S. food banks.
The New Braunfels Downtown Rotary Club is holding its 12th annual “All in for the Hungry” poker tournament at 10 a.m. tomorrow at the
Stelzenhaus Building.
Advance tickets are $275 for an individual ticket and $900 for a group of four ticket package. Tickets are $375 each for those registering the day of the event, which opens at 9 a.m.
The champion will get a paid seat, worth $10,000, at the 2020 World Series of Poker Main Event in Las Vegas and a custom-made bracelet from Ernesto’s Jewelry.
There is also a “Last Woman Standing” award which is $3,000 to use at Ernesto’s Jewelry for the last woman in play. Rotary club member Wayne Vrba said about 30% of the players every year are women.
The top second through ninth place winners can win from $500 to $4,000. Prizes for 10th through 18th place are $275.
The event is professionally managed by a casino organization from San Antonio, and players must be 21 or older.
“Collectively, the Downtown Rotary Club raises about $250,000 a year to distribute within the community,” Vrba said.
Breakfast tacos will be served at 9 a.m., pizza and wings around lunchtime and Granzin’s Bar-B-Q around dinner.
Players will be using chips with no actual money, but ticket revenue will go toward local food banks.
“I just would like to stress that what we’re doing is trying to help people in this community everyday who have to face the adversity of hunger,” Vrba said. “And we like to say we provide real food for real people with real needs.”
Vrba said the club is expecting about 150 to 175 players and about nine players per table. Last year, the tournament raised about $25,000.
“We have a lot of repeat business players but also a number of new players and we get a bunch of them,” Vrba said. “We get players from Austin, San Antonio, New Braunfels of course and players from the Houston area and the Valley.”
The rotary club has three other major fundraising events for charity: its Wurstfest booth, a scholarship golf tournament in May and its largest fundraiser, the Wild Game Dinner in September.
Advance registration for the poker tournament and more information about the Downtown Rotary Club of New Braunfels is available at www.downtownrotarynb.org.
