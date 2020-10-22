Today is the final day to file Applications for Ballot by Mail (ABBM) with county elections officials in order to receive them in time to vote in the Nov. 3 general election.
Comal County has received more than 11,000 ABBM requests, including 7,000 received since the July party primary runoffs. ABBMs must be received by elections offices in Comal and Guadalupe counties by end of business on Friday.
