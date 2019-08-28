Residents living along Hanz Drive in the Cotton Crossing subdivision could finally be getting some help in slowing down speeding vehicles and prohibiting oversized trucks from rambling through their neighborhood.
Several speaking during Monday’s New Braunfels City Council meeting said the city hasn’t done enough in helping combat the both, which have increased in recent years.
“It’s long been a traffic problem – we need assistance and we need it now,” Glen Hendricks said, citing the numbers of trucks ignoring no-through signs posted along the route, a minor collector providing mobility between Farm-to-Market Road 306, Common Street, Gruene Road and Loop 337.
The request called for two sets of speed humps placed along the venue, but other residents preferred stepped up enforcement of the 30 mph speed limit and no-through truck traffic provision between Common Street and Gruene Road.
Speed hump installation cost including speed cushions, signing and pavement markings for two sets of speed humps costs approximately $14,000 to $18,000 depending on location.
City Engineer Garry Ford said traffic data collected over a four-day period indicated the average vehicle speed of 34 miles per hour did not meet criteria listed in the city’s speed hump policy. Also, the New Braunfels police and fire departments were against the speed humps because they could slow emergency response times.
Transportation and Traffic Advisory Board on July 11 voted for staff to evaluate traffic calming options other than speed humps for Hanz Drive. Ford said additional options included painting crosswalks in a 20 mph school zone near Common Street, and illuminative markings to steer drivers away from running into a traffic circle between Bergstrom and Cotton boulevards.
“We can present this back to T&T and go over various options, and review what does and doesn’t work for the area and then see what’s appropriate,” Ford said.
Council Member Matthew Hoyt wanted to ensure something would be done instead of keeping residents waiting past the next T&T meeting in early October, which might not come to a consensus recommendation for council later that month or early November.
“They are an advisory body that makes recommendations to the governing body,” City Attorney Val Acevedo said of the Traffic and Transportation Advisory Board. “In instances where it they don’t reach a quorum or it becomes an urgent matter, city council can make a decision ahead of receiving that recommendation.”
Council took no action Monday but vowed future action, and soon.
“We hear your concerns, but we want don’t want to fix the problem and then create another problem,” Council Member Harry Bowers said. “It’s allowing professional staff to work with T&T to find out what we can do without creating additional challenges. We’ll work with everybody to find a solution.”
Also Monday, council unanimously passed the first reading of an ordinance to raise the speed limit from 30 mph to 35 mph on Walnut Avenue between Landa Street and Business IH-35 (Elliot Knox Blvd.).
Ford said the city received “numerous” requests for the measure but staff waited to complete the Walnut Avenue widening project, Das Rec and Landa Street improvements. Walnut’s expansion from two to four lanes includes posted speed limits that range between 30 mph south of Landa Street to 45 mph closer to Loop 337. Average vehicle speeds in both directions between Business 35 and Landa range between 33 mph and 42 mph.
Ford said the New Braunfels Police Department endorsed the 5 mph increase on Walnut between Landa and Business 35, but recommended retaining the existing 30 mph speed limit on Walnut Avenue between Business 35 and Interstate 35.
Also Monday, council members approved:
• A proclamation designating city observances of Sept. 1-7 as Payroll Week, saluting payroll administrators; September as Steven Johnsons Syndrome Awareness month\
• Recognized retiring employee Diane Watson, who for 29 years served in various capacities with the New Braunfels Public Library.
• The city’s updated Airport Master Plan and various contracts for city services and equipment.
• The Comal County Fair Association’s request for temporary closures of Seguin Avenue from Faust Street to Zink Street, and Landa Street from Seguin Avenue to Landa Park Drive between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. for the Sept. 27 Comal County Fair Parade.
• A proclamation supporting Comal County Historical Commission’s submission of Main Plaza in National Register of Historic Places, which has been determined eligible for inclusion in the National Register by the Texas Historical Commission.
• The second and final readings of ordinances amending city codes to restrict parking in front of New Braunfels Utilities’ access gate on Hunter Road, establishing a no parking, tow-away zone along the west side of Hunter Road south of the Rapids Road intersection; and revising school zones on Farm-to-Market Road 1101 to varying speed limits and times for Canyon Middle, Freiheit Elementary and Canyon High Schools.
For video and agenda from Monday’s council session, visit the city website, www.nbtexas.org.
