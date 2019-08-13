Authorities are seeking help in capturing a woman suspected in a series of thefts of gifts from area weddings over the last nine months.
Comal County Sheriff’s Office investigators are looking for a female suspect dubbed as “The Wedding Crasher,” who they say has been frequenting wedding events not only in Comal County, but in surrounding counties.”
Jennifer Smith, Comal County Sheriff’s Office communications coordinator, said the woman has been preying on unsuspecting families and friends by arriving uninvited to weddings where she poses a guest and then steals the gifts.
CCSO criminal investigations Det. Scott Frakes said the woman is suspected in thefts at wedding venues that began in December 2018. She is suspected in a January theft and most recently in two separate events held on the same day.
“The most recent were on Saturday, Aug. 3,” he said. “The second from that day came in this past Sunday because the wedding party was out of the country and wasn’t able to file a report until they got back.”
Neither Smith nor Frakes would divulge additional information but indicated the thefts took place at venues in the Spring Branch area.
Those with information are asked to contact CCSO’s criminal investigations division at 830-643-6699. Comal County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $4,000 for information leading to an arrest and/or grand jury indictment.
To remain anonymous, and to collect the reward, call Crime Stoppers at 830-620-TIPS (8477) or 1-800-640-8422; to leave an online tip, visit comalcrimestoppers.org, or send it using the “P3 Tips” smartphone app, available on iOS and Android devices.
