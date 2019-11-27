New Braunfels City Council on Monday took the first step toward revitalizing the former Mission Valley Mills site by creating a tax increment zone for a proposed $100 million mixed-use development.
After a public hearing, council unanimously approved the first reading of an ordinance designating 71.6 acres at the site, economically abandoned since the mill’s closure in 2005, as the city’s Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone No. 2.
The new TIRZ allows developers to recoup funds through future assessments and taxes paid by property owners within the zone. Jeff Jewell, director with the National Development Council, said the mill opened in 1923 and once ranked among the city’s largest employers.
“When it closed, the city lost a significant employment base and lots of jobs were lost,” he said.
Jewell said the site, containing more than 500,000 square feet of vacant business space, is now an “underperforming property” ripe for redevelopment, as defined by the city’s 2017 economic development strategic plan.
Don Thomas, primary financial backer and lead developer, said he’s been working on plans for the area since 2016. Travis James, TXP vice president, said preliminary plans for the River Mill Development will blend a hotel, retail and restaurant space with office and entertainment areas and up to 250 multi-family residential units.
Jewell said a total investment “in excess of $100 million” can’t be financed because project costs exceed its value after completion. That’s where the TIRZ would bridge the gap, providing up to $16 million from city sales tax and property tax assessments over a 25-year period.
Based on assessments calculated on 85% of city’s property tax rates within the TIRZ, James said the baseline value comes to $15.52 million. Estimated sales tax allocations of 50% would create between $1 million and $1.5 million annually during the period.
“This is not a tax increase,” James said. “It doesn’t affect what any property owner pays in the district. You will just allocate a portion of taxes within the TIRZ zone. Once (the agreement) terminates, all moneys go back into the (city) general fund.”
With Comal County, the city established TIRZ No. 1 for Town Center at Creekside in 2007. The city and county recently expanded that TIRZ for Creekside Phase II, which when finished is projected to add $90 million in taxable values and $1.3 million in annual city and county tax revenues.
“It is good to get started,” Thomas said after council’s unanimous vote.
James said the next step will be developing a financing plan and creating a board of directors comprised of various taxing entities within the TIRZ. James and Thomas said it will take the next few months to develop a final project plan and financing plan.
James said the county is welcome to join the TIRZ based on 2019 values. On Tuesday, County Judge Sherman Krause said the county is aware of the project but hasn’t held discussions.
“I’m familiar with the area and have heard some of the development ideas and pitches,” Krause said. “No one has brought it before us. But it was the same thing that happened when (the city) did Creekside (TIRZ). They created it and we joined in later.”
Also Monday, council members:
•Approved various contracts, professional services agreements and purchases of city equipment and services.
•Approved second and final readings of ordinances restricting golf carts and neighborhood electric vehicles on portions of Walnut Avenue; revising parking fees at the Elizabeth Avenue lot and adding river parking on Mill Street; extending Parking by Permit-Area K; restricting parking on a portion of North Market Avenue; abandoning 0.23 of public street right-of-way from Merriweather Street into H-E-B property on Walnut Avenue; installing speed humps on Anhalt Drive between Post Road and Eichen Road.
•Approved amendments revising the Veramendi project’s master framework and sector plans; approved a conditional sign permit allowing homebuilder wayfinding signs on Borchers Boulevard and Oak Run Parkway within the Veramendi subdivision.
For more, visit the city website, www.nbtexas.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.