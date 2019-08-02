New Braunfels native Brad Wuest considers himself a cave man.
He comes from a line of cave men before him, a third generation, since his family opened Natural Bridge Caverns in 1964.
Wuest was born and raised in New Braunfels, and grew up on his family’s ranch, which is also home to Natural Bridge Caverns.
“Both my parents and my grandparents lived on the ranch and worked here at Natural Bridge Caverns,” Wuest said. “And so my grandmother was the founding president of the business and my grandfather was the founding general manager. My father was the founding vice president and my mother worked here, too.”
Wuest and his brother, Travis, also worked there when they were growing up.
“I started working here from a very young age, sweeping floors, cleaning restrooms, working in the snack bar, serving popcorn, drinks,” he said. “And then, you know, learning how to run a cash register, doing that when I was so small that I’d have to stand on a stool or a chair to even reach the registry keys.”
He then started leading tours and worked his way up through all the different jobs at Natural Bridge Caverns. All the while, he attended Canyon High School, where he participated in the school’s Future Farmers of America. After all, the land where the caverns are located is also a ranch, and has been in the family since 1883.
Wuest said raising cattle, goats, and horses was the family’s sole livelihood until the caverns were discovered and his grandparents and father decided to develop it.
“I was active in FFA, and so one of big focuses was on showing livestock and then I also competed on judging teams,” Wuest said, explaining he had been on the dairy products judging team and went to state.
He attended Tarleton State University in Stephenville, where he majored in agricultural services and development. At the time, the Wuest family still had a ranching operation of raising cattle, as well as a large meat goat operation.
When his brother, Travis, started dating his future wife, Jennifer, Wuest met his future wife, Lexi. Lexi is Jennifer’s younger sister.
“So brothers married sisters,” Wuest said, chuckling.
When Wuest returned to New Braunfels, he was hired by his grandmother to work as director of marketing and public relations for the caverns.
“That was one of her passions,” Wuest said. “She loved that and so she wanted me to do that and so I’ve enjoyed it very much, too.”
His grandmother still worked at NBC, but her eyesight had failed. She had him read aloud everything that came to the marketing and PR department.
Afterward, she would ask, “Now, did you understand what you just read?” and they would discuss the materials.
“She was feisty,” Wuest said. “She’d explain things to me and so I learned so much about the business from reading to my blind grandmother.”
Wuest’s next jobs were also at the caverns, though they came to him at a dark time in his family’s history.
“We lost both my grandparents and my father in basically a year and a half,” he said. “So my grandfather died in October of 1996, and my grandmother passed away almost exactly a year later.”
Four months after that, his father died of cancer.
“So for the short time period after my grandmother died, my father, who was the founding vice president, became the president for four months,” Wuest said. “I became the vice president for four months and then (my father) died, and I became the president and my brother, Travis, who was still a student at Texas State, became our vice president. And so we were basically forced into leadership roles at a very young age, which was very challenging.”
Fortunately for the Wuest brothers, their mother has worked at the caverns since 1970. Wuest credited her for helping them hold things together.
Wuest is still president, as well as CEO. His brother is still VP, and his mother is the chief financial officer. He said the business has drawn them very close as a small family unit.
“We sought support in each other and work together to make it work,” Wuest said. “And then of course we have a great team of employees here, too.”
The trio has grown the family’s legacy.
“Now we have five different cavern tours, we’ve got multiple food, beverage and retail locations. We’ve got a giant ropes course, zip lines and a maze,” Wuest said. “We’ve got all kinds of stuff now, and the number of employees has grown exponentially in that time period, as well.”
Wuest said he has many favorite parts of his job and loves working so closely with his family.
“Don’t get me wrong here, I know sometimes working with your family can be challenging but it’s also so incredibly rewarding, too,” Wuest said.
The family business isn’t the only thing that brought him back to New Braunfels. He loves Texas, he loves New Braunfels, and he loves that he’s continuing a family legacy. His great, great, great grandfather was one of the original settlers of New Braunfels.
“We are so incredibly blessed to be part of the New Braunfels community, and so we’ve got our ties to New Braunfels,” Wuest said. “But New Braunfels is such a special community and it has been wonderful for our family business from the beginning, as well.”
Among the awards Natural Bridge Caverns has won are Texas Family Business of the Year from Baylor University’s Center for Entrepreneurship, Texas Treasurer Business Award, an award from the Texas Historical Commission, and a Tourism Award from the San Antonio Area Tourism Council.
Wuest is serving his second term as the president of the International Show Caves Association. The headquarters are in Italy, and in 2022, NBC will host the next International Show Cave Congress, which will be the first time in the United States.
He was the youngest chair of the board for the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce in 2008 and the Texas Travel Industry Association and the youngest president of the National Caves Association. Wuest’s grandmother helped found the National Caves Association, and she was its first woman president.
While Wuest’s plate is full, he still makes time for hobbies and his family. He enjoys hunting and archery. He also enjoys hiking and exploring caves.
“I mean I’m a cave man,” he said. “I love caving but both Travis and I have got like a rejuvenated strong passion for cave exploration.”
He enjoys spending time with his four kids, Ashley, 17; Clara, 5; Melie, 4; and Harrison, 2, and he hopes they, along with his niece and nephews, will take over the business and run the show one day.
“I think New Braunfels is a special place to live and to work in, and the community is so supportive of everyone,” Wuest said. “Just philanthropy in New Braunfels and people wanting to help others and support those in need — I’m drawn to that. It’s a sense of home here that I couldn’t imagine feeling anywhere else.”
