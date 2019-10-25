Wurstfest arrived eight days early, as lederhosen-clad event officials touted the 59th annual Salute to Sausage during Thursday’s commissioner’s court meeting.
Wurstfest President Jim Hill, Grosse Opa Dan Krueger and Festival Chair Randy Rust welcomed county residents to participate in the Nov. 1-10 celebration featuring a variety of events, music and food on the 10-acre Wurstfest site.
“There have been some big changes for this year, and we’re excited to officially invite everyone to this year’s event,” Hill said.
“It’s an exciting time for New Braunfels, Comal County and the state of Texas — really all over the nation,” Krueger said. “Wurstfest identifies with people from all over, and it’s also exciting for those of us who’ve been wearing lederhosen to all the events we’ve been attending.
“It’s sort of like a puppy dog that follows you around,” he added, joking, “when the lederhosen starts following you around, it’s time to get rid of it.”
Rust credited the Comal County Sheriff’s Office for its assistance in arranging security measures that “keep our families and all of our patrons safe.” The trio will deliver another presentation during Monday’s New Braunfels City Council meeting.
Commissioners issued a proclamation commemorating the 50th anniversary of First Baptist Church of Canyon Lake, which will celebrate that occasion on Sunday. They also honored 10 employees for achieving service milestones with the county.
Twenty-year recognitions went to Daniel Fuson, who has 16 years with the sheriff’s office and four with the information technology department, and Daniel Valenzuela, all with the sheriff’s office. Achieving 10-year milestones are CCSO’s Linda Abare, Dustin Baker, Brent Becker, Derrick Brazil and John-Michael Tessaro; Christina Tobar, county courts at-law clerk, and Betty Becka in the public health office.
Commissioners amended the county’s architectural services agreement with HDR Architecture, Inc, which will revise CCSO renovations formerly associated with the jail project, for an additional $88,500.
Commissioners also OK’d competitive sealed proposals as the construction services delivery method for the renovations, tentatively set to begin in April, and an agreement with Calhoun County to hold overflow Comal County offenders in its detention facility.
Also Thursday, commissioners approved:
• The final plat for the Serenity’s Hillside subdivision; amended plats combining lots in portions of the Vintage Oaks at the Vineyard and Cordova Bend at Canyon Lake subdivisions; acceptance of construction bond as surety for roads and storm water drainage improvements within a portion of the Veramendi subdivision.
• The treasurer’s monthly report for September 2019.
• A renewed agreement extending county participation in the Texas Association of Counties’ retiree medical benefits program.
• Acceptance of a Texas Division of Emergency Management performance grant totaling $39,731 for the 2019 fiscal year, with an equal matching amount contributed by the county.
• The county auditor’s review of asset forfeitures totaling $55,359 that were recouped by the criminal district’s attorney office and reported to the state attorney general’s office.
• Postponed until next week deciding a line-item budget transfer request totaling $38,000 to feed jail inmates for the remainder of 2019.
To access Thursday’s meeting video and agenda, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
