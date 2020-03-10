The U.S. 2020 Census is April 1 and with New Braunfels’ rapid growth, local officials say it is critical everyone responds.
From March 12 to 20, the Census will mail out initial invitations to respond online and by phone.
This is the first time the Census accepts online responses, and the Census says all data is confidential.
Being the nation’s second fastest growing region, residents must respond so the city receives federal funding to accommodate such growth, said Greater Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Michael Meek.
It’s also something that businesses use, Meek said.
“I’ve seen how much Census data is used by companies looking at us,” Meek said. “And with all the growth we’re having, if we don’t have accurate information or accurate count, then we’re all getting shorted.”
Each New Braunfelser may lose about $1,100 in federal programs if undercounted, according to the city.
Undercounts would affect federal funding for children’s health insurance, Medicaid, foster care, student loans, section 8 housing and other programs.
The Census is nine questions and asks who lives in the residence, what type of residence, name and number. It also asks age, sex, race and how those in the residence are related.
Answers can be done on the Census website, over the phone or by mail, like a ballot in English or Spanish. Other languages can be used over the phone.
The New Braunfels Complete County Committee connects to local resources and organizations to inform people about filling out the Census and its importance.
Meek chairs the committee which includes several county and city representatives, New Braunfels Utilities, the McKenna Foundation, various volunteer organizations and the Ministerial Alliance.
The McKenna Foundation recently sent out information to its approximately 250 nonprofits to spread to residents. Details include a sample questionnaire, why Texas is undercounted and its significance on funding and research.
McKenna Foundation CEO, Alice Jewell, said the 2010 Census no longer accurately reflects New Braunfels and its tremendous growth.
This affects federal and state funding for programs and nonprofits. It also affects research and businesses, since businesses will only come to a city with a certain population range.
“Historically we’re not always qualified for all that money,” Jewell said. “The population didn’t justify it, but we certainly at McKenna are interested because we want to help nonprofits create a firm foundation.”
The demographic data would show who lives in the city and who needs help, such as low-income residents, senior citizens and foster children.
“It’s not just about the number but what does the population look like and how can we cater our programs to the demographics,” Jewell said.
Kristen Fain, McKenna Foundation program officer, said the committee sees young children, foster children and children in state custody, English as a second language residents and low-income families are often undercounted.
Fain said besides nonprofit work, the Census affects community entities like libraries, businesses and schools determining their attendance zones.
Areas with low-response to the 2010 Census were the south-east areas around Westside and Creekside, which has many more houses now, Fain said.
Using nonprofits to spread the word helps to clear mistrust about how that information is used, Fain said.
People worry about the government using the information for property taxes or citizenship. There will not be a citizenship question asking about one’s legal status on the Census.
“They’re more likely to respond with an entity they have with them that they trust,” Fain said.
The Census website shows how to avoid scams. It will never ask for a social security number, bank account or credit cards and money or donations.
Verified Census workers will have a valid ID badge with their photo, U.S. Department of Commerce watermark and expiration date.
“It’s a really unique opportunity for a full picture of the population,” Jewell said.
