Thanks to Schlitterbahn’s new ownership, the world’s most popular waterpark is now selling season passes to its New Braunfels and Galveston locations at its lowest price in two decades.
Schlitterbahn announced Friday afternoon its 2020 season pass price is being dropped to $89.99 for a holiday sale — a price possible thanks to its new ownership, said Schlitterbahn Director of Sales and Marketing Aaron Martinez.
Previously, season passes were $144.99.
“This year we have gone under new ownership,” Martinez said. “As we bring a new era with them, we wanted to do a new era of pricing as well.”
Long-standing policies such as free parking and allowing guests to bring in coolers will remain in place for all Schlitterbahn guests in 2020, Schlitterbahn said in an official statement.
“With new lower prices combined with budget-friendly payment plans, the hope is more families will be able to create their own memories at the World’s Best Waterpark,” the statement said.
With the gift-giving season just around the corner, a season pass is a great idea for families, Martinez said.
“What better gift to get your family than a gift that lasts all year long?” Martinez said.
The sale will last through Jan. 6, 2020.
“Schlitterbahn has been a part of Texas family traditions for over 40 years,” said Schlitterbahn General Manager Darren Hill. “We want all families to enjoy the magic of a Schlitterbahn summer at a budget-friendly price. With a season pass offered at just $89.99, including a payment plan option, families can now enjoy unlimited visits to the hottest, coolest time in Texas at the price of less than two visits.”
Season pass holders will also receive a coupon booklet and get to experience a summer of fun, Martinez said.
“We’re not quite ready to announce capital improvement projects but we have some updates coming for the season,” Martinez said.
Schlitterbahn is owned by Cedar Fair Entertainment Company and was voted the World’s Best Waterpark for 22 years in a row.
Schlitterbahn is located at 400 N. Liberty Ave.
For more information on 2020 Schlitterbahn season passes at either the New Braunfels or Galveston waterpark visit Schlitterbahn.com/season-pass.
