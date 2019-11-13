Comal County Commissioners will approve the Nov. 5 election canvass and consider issuing a third ban on outdoor burning when they meet at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in Commissioners Courtroom, 100 Main Plaza in New Braunfels.
Cynthia Jaqua, county’s elections administrator, said 15.25% of 103,638 registered county voters cast ballots during a 12-day early period and at 13 universal polling centers on election day to approve nine of 10 proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution.
Handily winning were Proposition 4, prohibiting a state income tax, and Proposition 8, establishing a state infrastructure fund for flood prevention and control projects. The lone failure was Proposition 1, which sought to allow elected municipal court judges to simultaneously serve in similar capacities in multiple municipalities.
The election was a test balloon for Comal’s future use of countywide voting centers. Elections officials surveyed voters at several locations on Nov. 5. Voters indicated problems at some sites but most favored being able to cast ballots at locations throughout the county.
The results will be forwarded as part of a report to the Texas Secretary of State’s office, which will decide whether Comal, Bexar, Kendall and Hays counties — all testing countywide polls for the first time — will permanently use the countywide polls for subsequent elections.
Also Thursday, commissioners will again revisit whether to reinstate the county’s burn ban, which was rescinded three weeks ago. The Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI), which gauges and assigns point values for forest fire potential in Texas counties, listed Comal’s KBDI averaged 465 on Monday, just below the 500-point threshold commissioners set before voting to ban outdoor burning in unincorporated county areas.
The last burn ban, issued July 26 and renewed for Oct. 23, was canceled after rains dumped between 2 and 6 inches in portions of the county on Oct. 24.
Commissioners will present a proclamation recognizing Veterans Day in the county; receive receiving comments from citizens and reports from county staffers and elected officials on items of community interest, before discussing and consider approving:
• Acknowledgment of completed private roads and storm water drainage improvements for a portion of the Johnson Ranch subdivision and releasing the associated surety; an amended plat combining lots in a portion of the Clear Water Estates subdivision.
• Granting a variance from county subdivision rules and regulations exempting two land tracts from platting requirements.
• An economic development agreement with PNC Bank; amending a grant contract renewal with the Department of State Health Services.
• A line-item budget transfer allowing the Comal County Sheriff’s Office to purchase 20 radios and headsets to replace outdated SWAT communications equipment.
Thursday’s meeting will be live streamed to the public. To access the video and this week’s agenda, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
