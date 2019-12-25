It’s a day where much of the world stops to get together with family, friends and loved ones to exchange warm greetings and gifts, break bread and laugh together — a day to celebrate.
After weeks of wassailing, enjoying the downtown plaza’s lights, of making Stollen, and holding special holiday services, it’s Christmas Day in New Braunfels.
From hosting a live nativity event, to celebrating advent, and holding Christmas Eve services, religious leaders around town have been preparing for today for weeks.
Christ Presbyterian Church Youth Pastor John Bennett said their church’s annual live nativity, which was held on Wednesday Dec. 11 this year, is a great way to teach members of the community about the story of Christmas, which is about the birth of Jesus Christ.
“We have church members, mostly families participate, and they wear costumes and our deacons set up the nativity,” Bennett said. “Participants take 30 minute shifts and there’s live animals for kids to pet, and it’s just meant to be a sacred time of reflection and a picture of Christ.”
The set is another way to display the story as a living scene rather than as a non-living depiction, Bennett said.
“Christ’s mission is a rescue mission and it happens in real history,” Bennett said. “In acting out our display, we are acting it out in real history — he comes in a rescue mission as the God man, both as God and
as man, and he was alive until his death, was resurrected and is alive today.”
Living it out is a way to capture that incarnational element, Bennett added. It’s a way to reflect on the past that propels each person forward, he said.
“Christmas is a celebration of that rescue mission,” Bennett said. “Because of God’s plan, he comes to earth to rescue us from our sins, from ourselves — and actually from the wrath of God.”
Some celebrate advent to celebrate that anticipation of the day, Bennett explained.
“People waited in anticipation for the God-man, and that’s often remembered through advent,” he said.
Advent typically starts four weeks before Christmas, with the first two weeks celebrating looking forward to Christ’s second coming while the last two Sundays focus on his first coming, according to Christianity.com.
Oakwood Baptist Church head pastor Ray Still said Oakwood began its Christmas services Monday evening, hosting six services over the course of Dec. 23 and Christmas Eve.
“We sing a lot of Christmas carols and have a time for children, a presentation by the children, followed with a short Christmas message from me,” Still said.
Still said the meaning of Christmas is that God came to earth to give his life for us and to show what love is.
“He came to show us a way to him,” Still said. “Without his coming — without Christmas day, our life would be hopeless, but in him we get that hope.”
