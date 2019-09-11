The city of New Braunfels has officially recognized Sept. 15 through Oct. 15 as Hispanic Heritage Month.
New Braunfels Mayor Barron Casteel issued the official proclamation at Monday’s city council meeting.
Members from the League of United Latin American Citizens Council #4217 were there to accept the proclamation.
Before Mayor Barron Casteel read the proclamation, Maria Saenz-Rodriguez, LULAC 4217’s secretary, told the audience that the Latino organization was established in Texas 90 years ago.
“In South Texas, because of the injustices that were being committed back then,” she said. “Some of those injustices are still here. They’ve always been here, they just weren’t showing up, and we’re sorry that they are.”
She said it’s more important than ever to work together.
“Hopefully we can move forward and celebrate our diversity,” she said.
Jose Lopez, treasurer for LULAC Council #2417, said vice president, Steven Sanchez submitted the proclamation.
LULAC says it is the largest and oldest Hispanic organization in the United States, and boasts 132,000 members across the nation.
The nonprofit focuses on education, civil rights, health and employment for the Hispanic community, and gives out approximately $1,000,000 in scholarships.
LULAC Council has #4217 has a scholarship in memory of the first Hispanic teachers in New Braunfels.
“We do a lot of things, but we are a civil rights organization and we believe highly in education,” Saenz-Rodriguez said. “So we try to raise funds for education purposes for scholarships for kids that need to go to college.”
For more information on LULAC, visit lulaccouncil4217.com.
For more information on Hispanic Heritage Month, visit hispanicheritagemonth.org.
