Comal County Commissioners will consider extending the county’s burn ban and several routine agenda items when they meet at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in Commissioners Courtroom, 100 Main Plaza in New Braunfels.
Commissioners approved the first burn ban of the season July 25, with the measure effected the following morning for unincorporated county areas, after the county exceeded the 500-point average as measured by the Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI), which gauges and assigns point values for forest fire potential in Texas counties.
Every 100 points of the KBDI equals an inch of dry soil depth. The county’s KBDI averaged 755 on Monday, with a high of 785 and low of 681. Burn bans, good for 90 days, can be lifted following significant rains that reduce the county drought index under 500 — which is doubtful before the current ban expires on Oct. 23.
Also Thursday, after receiving comments from citizens and reports from staffers and elected officials on items of community interest, commissioners will discuss and consider approving:
A proclamation designating county observance of Wednesday, Oct. 23 through Thursday, Oct. 31 as Red Ribbon Week, which annually promotes drug-free environments and programs in elementary and secondary schools.
Amended plats, final plats and/or infrastructure construction surety agreements and/or extension requests for sections and units of the Canyon Lake Forest, Veramendi, Meyer Ranch, River’s Edge at Mystic Shores, Cypress Cove and Mystic Shores subdivisions.
Comal County Historical Commission’s application seeking 2020 Texas Historical Commission grant funding for various projects, specifically preparations in nominating Main Plaza to the National Register of Historic Places.
Veterans Treatment Court’s application for $150,000 in Texas Veterans Commission grant funding for 2020-21; acceptance of a Governor’s Office Victims of Crime Act grant totaling $129,533 to support the salary of a crime victim services liaison officer.
Appointment of one individual to the Comal County Child Welfare Board of Directors.
Authorizing Justice Court Technology Funds for upcoming professional development and training events for the Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace office.
A line-item budget transfer of $645,000 for road department purchases of capital equipment (emulsion tank, laydown machine, county yard lighting) and remaining 2019 expenditures.
Thursday’s meeting will be live streamed to the public. To access the video and this week’s agenda, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.