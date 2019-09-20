For caregivers or family members who want to learn about how to take care of those with blindness or low vision, the San Antonio Lighthouse for the Blind and Visually impaired will host a conference in October.
The SALBV is an organization that provides rehabilitation services, training, education, as well as employment for the blind and visually impaired at no cost. Robert Cavazos, the assistant manager for the SALBV’s seniors program, said the organization has been seeing a growth of referrals from the New Braunfels, Seguin and San Marcos areas.
“We thought that there was a need in this area to provide this training, and to help assist the individuals, and to let them know what's out there,” Cavazos said.
The seniors program provides services to those who are 50 and older who have gone blind or can no longer see like they used to. They provide services to seniors to help them be independent in their home, such as cooking in the kitchen with safety devices.
They also provide caregiver assistance.
“Many times, elderly seniors have caregivers in the home, whether they are family members or they are paying for someone to take care of them, helping assist in their homes,” Cavazos said. “So, we're providing this conference to have an outlet for caregivers to relate, to show there are other people out there.”
The conference will have a certified laughter coach named Dawn Thurmond. Thurmond will speak and give ways to de-stress, as well as how to handle issues that come with caring for a loved one.
Additionally, a therapist will speak on how to handle stress and relieve tension with family members and other issues.
There will also be services provided through the Lighthouse for the Blind seniors’ program.
“If a person needs to use a cane, we have a certified orientation and mobility instructor who is going to provide information on training, which we can provide. For a person who can’t see as well and they don't see things on the floor, we can help with training to use with a white cane,” Cavazos said.
Attendees will be involved in interaction activities, too. A person will be blindfolded and learn how to do things such as count money and distinguish colors.
There will be 12 vendors geared toward the caregiver and professional care as well, such as Paws 4 the Cause, or if a caregiver wants to compare facilities or providers.
Cavazos said when people come, they need to come with an open mind and be ready to enjoy the day.
“A lot of times caregivers feel they're out there by themselves and they can get overwhelmed and feel like nobody understands what they're going through,” he said. “I'm sure this conference will help them to realize that other people just like them are having struggles and concerns about how to care for their loved one. There are some other options out there to help.”
The Caregiver Conference is open to everyone, and will be held Wednesday, Oct. 9 at 9 a.m., at the McKenna Events Center, 801 West San Antonio Street. Entrance is free, but space is limited. Those who register will receive a free lunch and a goodie bag.
For more information, contact the San Antonio Lighthouse Seniors Program at (210) 531-1547.
Space is still available. To register, visit bit.ly/2kfFbES.
