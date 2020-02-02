County voters have until Monday to register for the March 3 party primary elections. Registrations can be dropped off in person at the county elections center. Registrations mailed to the Texas Secretary of State’s office must be postmarked by Monday.
Republican and Democratic candidates will seek party nominations for the Nov. 3 general election. Contested races include U.S. President, U.S. Senate, U.S. House Districts 21 and 35, state supreme court and criminal courts of appeals justices, railroad commissioner, third court of criminal appeals, and Place 5 on the state board of education.
Both parties will also have several non-binding propositions on the ballot, designed to gauge opinions going into state party conventions later this spring.
Contested county GOP races include Precinct 1 commissioner; tax assessor-collector; constable’s races in precincts 1, 3 and 4, and 433rd judicial district court justice. County Democrats are unopposed in races for county commissioner and District 73 Texas House representative.
Cynthia Jaqua, elections administrator, and Donna Dandridge, voter registrar, said the county elections office at 396 N. Seguin Avenue, will have extended hours until 7 p.m. on Monday for those wanting to register.
The early voting period begins Tuesday, Feb. 18 and ends Friday, Feb. 28. Runoff elections, if needed, will be held Saturday, May 26. Sample ballots, voting-precinct maps, and early voting times and locations can be found at the Comal County elections webpage, votecomal.com.
For more, also visit www.co.comal.tx.us/Elections.htm, or the elections link at the Texas Secretary of State’s website, www.sos.state.tx.us.
