Law enforcement officials on Wednesday afternoon were still hunting for the rape suspect mistakenly released from the Comal County Jail on Tuesday.
Sheriff Mark Reynolds met with jail administrators and command staff Wednesday morning to review why Jose Luis Aguilar-Mayorquin, 36, of New Braunfels, got the green light from jail officials before walking out of the county lockup around 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Reynolds said CCSO’s Criminal Investigations Division is working with New Braunfels police, the Texas Department of Public Safety and U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force to find Aguilar-Mayorquin, arrested by New Braunfels Police Department and charged with aggravated sexual assault Nov. 16.
“Our big focus right now is locating him and bringing him back into custody – and protecting his (alleged) victim,” Reynolds said.
Jennifer Smith, CCSO public information officer, said Aguilar-Mayorquin was “inadvertently released” from the county lockup, where was under $30,000 bond.
“The CCSO has standard operational procedures and a checklist in place for releasing inmates,” Smith said. “The preliminary investigation shows protocols in place were not followed.”
Reynolds said CCSO and NBPD officers looked for Aguilar-Mayorquin at his last known address in New Braunfels and secured a warrant for his arrest.
“We got it entered into the data base in case he tried to get out of the country,” Reynolds said.
“We tried to use other investigative tools but were unsuccessful in locating him.”
Aguilar-Mayorquin, a Hispanic male, is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 300 pounds, and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a sleeveless gray shirt. His arrest by NBPD on the first-degree felony charge was hours after it was alleged to have occurred. District clerks said details of that arrest and other criminal case information would be unavailable pending an indictment.
Reynolds wouldn’t identify the procedures or personnel involved in releases of jail inmates, but vowed to find out “why our established protocols weren’t followed correctly and then we’ll handle that internally. That’s exactly why they are in place – to make sure this doesn’t happen.”
Reynolds also couldn’t say if or when the jail experienced a similar gaffe, saying most mistakes are caught long an inmate is released back onto the street.
“This is not a typical occurrence — the protocols catch the errors in the names and other things,” he said. “In this particular case it wasn’t done.”
Reynolds wouldn’t qualify Tuesday’s release as an escape, which he believed last happened shortly after the current jail, built in 1985, was expanded from 144 beds to 337 beds in 2000.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jose Luis Aguilar-Mayorquin is asked to contact the Comal County Sheriff’s Office or Comal County Crime Stoppers, which is offering a reward of up to $4,000 for information leading to an arrest and/or grand jury indictment.
Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 830-620-8477; or leave tips online at comalcrimestoppers.org, or the “P3 Tips” smartphone app available on iOS and Android devices.
