Kicking off its 6th year, Christmas in the Caverns has become a New Braunfels’ holiday tradition, but this year it’s bringing some new fun to the caves.
Christmas at the Caverns, a holiday celebration that includes special ‘Caroling in the Caverns’ tours, a chance to visit with Santa “Spelunker” Clause and more, will have new additions this year.
Additions include ice skating, more than 1 million new lights to see on the hayride, and a short underground nativity experience through the caverns.
“We’ve got various activities through the seven night’s of the event,” said Travis Wuest, vice president of the Natural Bridge Caverns.
Christmas at the Caverns will kick off Dec. 7 and will be every weekend until Christmas, and will also include the Monday before Christmas.
Ice skating will be on a synthetic skating rink, which has a like-ice experience, Wuest said.
“It’s a very realistic experience,” Wuest said. “At first you don’t slide as fast or quick but once you get going it’s really fun. Anyone can bring his or her own skates or we’ll have all sizes for rental available, and that’ll be daily through the day and part of the night as well.”
The entranceway to Natural Bridge Caverns will include a large snow globe cutout for photos, and folks are free to take photos with Spelunker Clause as well, Wuest said.
“We’ll have Spelunker Clause for the night time portion – he’ll be from 6 to 9 p.m. for photos, its no charge to access him,” Wuest said. “He’ll be there to talk with kids and is also going to do a story time twice throughout the night, and will read Christmas stories for kids gathered around.”
Apart from live entertainment, a campfire for s’mores and a game area that will include giant Jenga and corn hole, families will be able to purchase wassail — leaded or nonleaded — and holiday treats such as sausage, turkey legs, and more, Wuest added.
“Of course we’ll have the mainstay of Caroling in the Caverns,” Wuest said. “But we’ll also have a short underground nativity experience through the caves, recounting the story with a digital video projection in a large cave room, and that’ll be a chance to see both the caves and the nativity story in that space as well, so it’s going to be a cool experience.”
The AMAZEn’ Ranch Roundup, a maze attraction at Natural Bridge Caverns, will also be rethemed to be a “reindeer roundup” in which Santa’s reindeer have been “hidden” and need to be rounded back up.
“So people will be able to walk through there and find his nine lost reindeer and they’ll need to try to do it in time for Christmas,” Wuest said.
Part of the brand new Twisted Trails will also be a part of the event, Wuest said.
“It will have some cool new elements, although it’ll only be partially open,” Wuest explained.
Natural Bridge Caverns has also teamed up again with the San Antonio Food Bank and is encouraging guests to bring a nonperishable food item to donate.
“We’ll be giving anyone who does a discounted rate for tickets — not just for the events but through the month of December,” Wuest said. “We’ll also be donating a portion of the proceeds from Christmas at the Caverns to the food bank.”
Christmas at the Caverns will open on Saturday, December 7 at 4 p.m. Natural Bridge Caverns is located at 26495 Natural Bridge Caverns Rd., San Antonio, TX 78266.
For more information including to see hours, visit https://naturalbridgecaverns.com/christmas/ or call 210-651-6101.
