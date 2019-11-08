Parents of Smithson Valley High School students received an email Thursday morning from principal Michael Wahl informing them a SVHS teacher died suddenly on Wednesday night.
Ms. Stacie Younts, a pre-AP world geography, AP psychology, AP human geography and sociology teacher taught at Smithson Valley for more than 15 years, according to the email.
“We encourage you to be especially sensitive and prepared to offer support to your child during this time,” the email stated. “Grief counselors are on campus to help our school community deal with this loss. We are doing everything that we can to help your child and our staff through this tragic experience.”
Parents were encouraged to talk to their children about expressing their feelings and to listen attentively.
“It will be helpful to recognize the various steps that we all go through in the grieving process: denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance,” the email read.
School counselors are available for students who may need coping with the situation. Parents can contact the counselors if they would like them to speak with their child.
Smithson Valley High School is located at 14001 TX-46 in Spring Branch. Parents can call the school at 830-885-1000.
