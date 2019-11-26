New Braunfels City Council District 3 Councilmember Harry Bowers will host his quarterly citizen forum on Wednesday, Dec. 11, beginning at 6 p.m., in the meeting room at Das Rec, New Braunfels Recreation Center, 345 Landa Street.
“Our main presentation will come from New Braunfels Police Department’s Community Relations Officer, Lucas Crawford,” Bowers said. “Officer Crawford will discuss how to create a neighborhood crime watch program and provide general crime prevention insights.”
Councilmember Bowers will also provide attendees with updates available since his last forum and hold a general question and answer session.
