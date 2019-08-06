With Wurstfest, Wassailfest, Dia de los Muertos, the Gruene Music and Wine Festival and so many more, New Braunfels is no stranger to crowds looking to have a good time.
But in an era when mass shootings can turn celebrations into nightmares, local officials say they plan for the worst and take every precaution to keep people safe.
Local festival security has increased over the last two years with additional specialized staff and security presence.
New Braunfels school districts have also taken action toward preventing tragedies, and first responders have increased the amount of mass casualty training required of their personnel.
Festivals tighten security
Since 2009, Wurstfest has seen an annual attendance of more than 100,000 people over the 10-day salute to sausage. The Gruene Music and Wine Festival sees more than 30,000 people for its two days of craft wine and beer tasting and concerts, and even one of New Braunfels newest festivals — the annual Dia de los Muertos Festival, only in its fourth year — is projected to bring out 20,000 people this year.
Just last week on July 28, a gunman opened fire on the Gilroy Garlic festival in Gilroy, Calif., killing three and wounding 15.
Efforts to beef up security at similar local festivals have been increased over the past couple of years, with the Wurstfest Association even hiring a security chief, Kelly Kistner, this year to work in tandem with the association’s security committee and city staff.
“There’s always a large presence of law enforcement at Wurstfest, and the screening process was expanded at this past festival,” Kistner said.
Additions in security last year included “wanding” folks with a metal detector and bag checks, as well as increased perimeter patrols, Kistner said.
“This year, we’ve also entered into a deal with a contractor to have walk-thru metal detectors, and will continue with bag checks and increased perimeter patrols,” Kistner said.
Kistner has been functioning as a coordinator with Wurstfest Association volunteers on the security committee and county and city staff to prepare for this year’s Wurstfest, said Wurstfest Executive Director Suzanne Herbelin.
“We have about seven different agencies we work with to provide security services at Wurstfest,” Herbelin said. “Kistner coordinates a monthly meeting with representatives from New Braunfels (Police Department), the Comal County Sheriff’s Office, the city’s office of emergency management (and more).”
These meetings include scenario walk throughs and discussions of the latest best practices, Kistner said.
Concealed carry into Wurstfest grounds is prohibited under the Texas Alcoholic Beverage law, Herbelin said.
“There’s a no weapons policy … so it’s a combination of also controlling our perimeter with officers as well as properly screening people and making sure people are checked at the access points,” Kistner said.
For events such as the Dia de los Muertos event and Wein and Saengerfest, local leadership works with law enforcement to properly block off streets and have law enforcement on site, said Mike Meek, president and CEO of the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce.
“There are many, many community events and all of them need to be mindful of the need for safety,” he said.
New Braunfels Chief of Police Tom Wibert said the New Braunfels Police Department works closely with the organizers to create security plans and protocols designed to keep people safe.
Schools focus on prevention
Both Comal Independent School District and New Braunfels Independent School District have taken measures to increase security over the past year — and will continue to do so.
“As a school district we want to focus resources on prevention. How can we be ahead? Not chasing after fact, but to put best practices in place now,” said Joseph McKenna, Director of Safety for Comal ISD.
McKenna was hired in August of 2018 into a newly-created position focusing on how to protect children before such an event can take place.
The creation of his position came shortly after the Santa Fe High School shooting of 2018, which left eight Texas high school students and two teachers dead, and wounded 13 others.
“Of course we hope nothing will ever happen on one of our campuses, but we have to have measures in place,” McKenna said.
Comal ISD has been securing entrances and requiring visitors to be scanned in by an employee. It’s also added emergency lock-down buttons.
“What seems to always be a struggle with schools is if they’re pretty spread out campuses, how do we get a lockdown message out ASAP?” McKenna said. “In a situation like that, minutes, if not seconds matter. So you know how there’s a fire alarm pull handle? Well basically we’d have a system going in alongside to mirror that, with a blue button, and if it gets hit then right away it plays a message over the PA school system, dials 911 and flashes blue strobe lights.”
Comal ISD is making all district ID cards uniform and making sure classroom doors can be locked from within.
NBISD also has been implementing safety measures over the past year and plans to expand on these.
“Ensuring the safety of our students and employees is always in the forefront of how we operate,” said Rebecca Villarreal, Director of Communications for NBISD. “With our most recent bond, we include $6.6 million in security upgrades for our schools and facilities. We want our students and employees to come to school every day and focus on learning and feel safe. Last year we brought in School Resource Officers and implemented school IDs at our secondary campuses. More modifications and upgrades will also be made in the coming school year at all of campuses to improve safety and security.”
City prepares for the worst
Denouncing the El Paso Wal-Mart shooting as an act of terror, New Braunfels Mayor Barron Casteel said the city works with its office of emergency management in the prevention, preparedness, response, recovery and mitigation of city emergency incidents.
“We have an emergency management coordinator who works with the chief of police and fire and partners on all levels,” Casteel said.
New Braunfels prides itself on being a community where everyone knows each other, where many grew up knowing local law enforcement and fire personnel, Casteel said.
“It adds to that feeling of security — but when tragedy strikes — we’re not immune,” Casteel said.
Wibert said no community is ever 100% ready to deal with a mass casualty event, but here in New Braunfels, residents and visitors alike should feel assured that their safety and security are the number one priorities of the New Braunfels Police Department.
“Our officers routinely train for scenarios involving active shooters and other critical incidents, and NBPD works closely with other area law enforcement agencies to ensure good working relationships should we ever need to work together on a critical incident response,” Wibert said.
New Braunfels Fire Department Interim Chief Patrick O’Connell said the safety and security of citizens, visitors and employees is the number one priority for the New Braunfels Fire Department.
“Our personnel regularly train for active threat and other mass casualty events, and the NBFD closely coordinates with our mutual aid partners to ensure effective and efficient operations should an active threat or mass casualty event occur in our jurisdiction,” O’Connell said. “
Casteel and Wibert both emphasized how heartbreaking these events are for a community.
“First, our hearts go out to the victims and families of those hurt and killed in the mass shootings over the weekend, and our thoughts are with our police department colleagues in those communities as they work to investigate and bring justice to those responsible,” Wibert said.
Casteel urged citizens to speak up if they see anything suspicious.
“There’s signs everywhere on the subway in New York that say ‘If you see something, say something,’” Casteel said. “We, too, rely on our citizens and hope they will always speak up if they see something, which New Braunfelsers are very good about doing and we ask they continue to be.”
