Last week’s city council sessions on the proposed budget were quick and to the point, with city officials reviewing lists of expenditures in the $242.4 million proposal.
“I believe the budget sessions were quite productive as we work to finalize the budget and get it adopted in early September,” City Manager Robert Camareno said.
The total budget combines $201.1 million in projected expenditures with $41.3 million in year-ending fund balance. The 2019-20 budget is $56.3 million more than the $186.1 million approved for 2018-19 in order to support 2013 and 2019 bond projects.
Tuesday’s session in City Hall’s Tejas Room reviewed general fund revenues and expenditures, and proposed public safety, public works, planning and community development, library and parks and recreation programs.
Enterprise fund categories – airport, solid waste, civic center and golf course – were covered Wednesday; employee compensation, self-insurance funds were reviewed Thursday.
Financing bond projects is mostly why capital fund expenditures, which totaled $26.5 million last year, are projected at $70.4 million in 2019-20. General fund revenues are projected at nearly $72.7 million, with expenditures totaling $74.4 million, 8.3% more than last year.
“While expenditures do exceed revenues, the budget is still structurally balanced,” said Jared Werner, the city’s CFO, indicating the difference was rolled over, covered by surplus general fund balance from the previous year.
The golf course fund, river activities fund and self-insurance fund balance all continued to rebound financially, officials reported. Next year’s budget designates $1.94 million for employee compensation, to edge positional pay closer to market averages.
Camareno said budget priorities were set during city council retreats held in March and Jun. The goals focused on adding resources to increase efficiency and reduce future staffing needs; ensuring sufficient reserves; and preparing ahead for critical equipment replacements and for emergency repairs to city facilities and infrastructure.
Separate allocations of $450,000 to replenish the city’s equipment replacement and facilities maintenance funds are in the next budget before the city sees a drop in property tax revenues in 2020-21.
House Bill 2 and Senate Bill 2 will drop the city’s 2020 tax rate cap from 8% to 3.5%. Camareno said had 3.5% cap been in effect for the upcoming budget, the maintenance and operation portion of the tax rate would have dropped by 1.3 cents per $100 assessed property valuation – reducing general fund revenue by $925,000 for next year alone.
Camareno said the city’s financial picture, bolstered by revenues generated through higher taxable property values and other income sources, is in good shape.
“I want to make sure folks understand the city’s in a very strong financial position,” he said. “As we continue to experience unprecedented growth, our revenues have grown along with the services we provide, and I proposed a budget that addresses as many of those needs as possible.”
Civic/convention center and other city funds will be discussed in the Tejas Room at 4:30 p.m. Monday. Camareno said another session is scheduled for the same time and location on Tuesday, if necessary.
A public hearing on the budget and tax rate will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday in council chambers, with another public hearing and the first reading of ordinances to adopt both scheduled at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3. Council will vote to adopt the budget and tax rate when it meets Monday, Sept. 9.
All council sessions will be televised live on Spectrum government access channel 21, AT&T access channel 99, and live streamed at the city website, www.nbtexas.org.
