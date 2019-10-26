The cold front that swept through New Braunfels and Comal County overnight Thursday resulted in the highest single-day rainfall totals since early May and dropped temperatures into the upper 40s by Friday morning.
Western county areas along the U.S. 281 corridor recorded around 5 inches, with areas closer to New Braunfels averaging between 2.5 and 4 inches, according to gauges participating in the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network (CoCoRaHs).
It was enough to rescind Comal County’s burn ban, first issued July 26 and renewed on Wednesday. The Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI), which gauges and assigns point values for forest fire potential in Texas counties, dropped Comal’s KBDI average of 678 to 265 Friday morning — well below the 500-point threshold needed to ban outdoor burning in unincorporated county areas.
Officially, 2.12 inches of rain fell at New Braunfels Regional Airport between 6 p.m. Thursday and 4 a.m. Friday. The amount exceeded the combined rainfall totals for July, August, September and thus far in October and the highest since 2.53 inches fell on May 3.
“We had a strong cold front that moved through the region, and ahead of it was significant moisture in place,” said Eric Platt, a National Weather Service meteorologist based at the airport. “What spurred the storms was an upper-level, low-pressure system over North Texas that has now moved into Oklahoma.”
No significant damage accompanied the storms, which mainly produced steady soaking rains until the frontal system moved into East Texas early Friday. The airport thermometer dropped from 78 to 57 degrees between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m., and fell to 45 degrees by 3 a.m. Friday.
Regionally, San Antonio International Airport totaled 3.20 inches; Austin Bergstrom totaled 2.09 inches and Austin Mabry 2.17 inches. Local amounts totaled by CoCoRaHs and NWS stations ranged from 7.2 inches near Shavano Park to 1.20 inches northeast of New Braunfels.
The storm’s exit cleared the way for a beautiful weather weekend throughout the region. Highs will rebound into the low 70s Saturday, upper 70s Sunday and near 80 on Monday. Another strong cold front sweeps through Monday night into Tuesday, dropping highs into the upper 60s to lows near 40 by Wednesday night.
“We will be dry through the weekend and on Monday, but on Tuesday rain chances will return,” Platt said.
