Although pleased with their overall A score from the Texas Education Agency’s 2018-19 accountability assessment, Comal Independent School District officials said there’s always room for improvement.
“We will continue to own our student performance and work towards helping each student grow academically year after year,” said Andrew Kim, Comal ISD superintendent. “We believe we can do better.”
This year’s 92 overall score is up from Comal ISD’s 2017-18 score, which was an 89.4 — just short of an A.
“It was a good score but if you look at the TEA data sets, we made headway this year,” Kim said. “We made huge strides in domain three — Closing the Gaps — related to college and career readiness. We were really seeing a greater degree of high-level performance from all 18 elementary campuses.”
The TEA’s A-F grading system is largely based on State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness, as well as on graduation rates, college/career and military readiness, SAT/ACT scores and college course prep completion.
This year was the first year individual campuses were graded on an A-F rating. Each of Comal ISD’s 30 campuses received a grade.
Campuses that received an A include Arlon Seay Elementary, Bill Brown Elementary, Church Hill Middle, Comal Academy, Garden Ridge Elementary, Hoffman Lane Elementary, Indian Springs Elementary, Johnson Ranch Elementary, Memorial Early College High, Spect Elementary, Oak Creek Elementary, Peiper Ranch Middle, Rahe Bulverde Elementary, Smithson Valley High, Smithson Valley Middle and Timberwood Park Elementary.
Campuses that received a B ratings include Canyon High, Canyon Lake High, Canyon Middle, Danville Middle, Freiheit Elementary, Kinder Ranch Elementary, Morningside Elementary, Mountain Valley Elementary, Mountain Valley Middle, Rebecca Creek Elementary, Spring Branch Middle and Startzville Elementary.
Clear Springs Elementary and Goodwin Frazier Elementary received C ratings.
“Both our C campuses were only one point away from a B,” Kim said. “The good things is it’s not a one shot deal — we’re still moving forward, they’re still moving up each year toward positive numbers — we do not chase the number, we work through the process.”
This year, as in past years, each elementary campus may also earn distinctions in a total of six areas: ELA/Reading, Math, Science, Academic Growth, Closing the Gaps and Postsecondary Readiness. Secondary campuses may earn distinctions in seven areas with the addition of Social Studies.
For elementary campuses in the district, Timberwood Park Elementary earned all six distinctions; Hoffmann Lane earned five; Mountain Valley earned four; Goodwin Frazier and Oak Creek earned three; Arlon Seay, Freiheit, and Garden Ridge earned two; and Bill Brown, Kinder Ranch, Morningside, Rahe Bulverde and Specht earned one.
Secondary campuses in the district earning distinctions include Mountain Valley Middle, which earned six; Canyon Middle and Canyon Lake High, which each earned five; Church Hill Middle, Spring Branch Middle and Memorial Early College High, which each earned three; and Danville Middle, Smithson Valley Middle and Canyon High, which each earned one.
Overall, 22 campuses earned at least one distinction designation in 2019, earning the district 60 distinctions overall. This is more than in 2018, when the district earned 57 distinctions across 22 campuses; in 2017, it earned 43 distinctions from 16 campuses; and in 2016, 37 distinctions from 14 campuses.
As the district continues to grow by 900 to 1,000 students per year, Kim said Comal is striving to get the incoming students onboarded as quickly as possible.
“We want to make sure whoever is coming in is performing on the highest level as quick as possible,” Kim said.
Another major goal for the district is to continue in college and career readiness, Kim said.
“We want to do a better job at providing for career path readiness for students,” Kim said. “We’re already doing that with our law enforcement path, with a construction path — we’re starting an aviation mechanics path, a tourism path.”
Kim said he wants to keep seeing the district improving but is focusing on overall goals rather than individual campuses.
“Our campuses are improving every year,” Kim said.
For a more information on the new ratings, visit txschools.gov to view district and school report cards.
