Lisa remembers second-guessing her boyfriend’s erratic behavior, which turned from sweet to horrific within minutes.
When he was screaming in her face, she calmly tried to talk him down and hear him out. That did not work. It never worked. Insults became shoving, then one night she was strangled and her life flashed before her.
She called the police and sirens wailed and lights flashed outside his home. When he was arrested in September, she realized she had nowhere to stay and no job.
She slept in her car and was homeless for four months until she found the Comal County Crisis Center, where she kept her five-year-old cocker-spaniel and poodle mix.
She slept soundly for the first time in months.
“Since I’ve come here I can finally sleep,” she said. “I could feel at ease, I felt comfortable and safe and I didn’t have to worry about that anymore.”
About one in three women and one in seven men are physically abused by an intimate partner, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.
Although the abuse is severe, it does not happen suddenly. The cycle of abuse begins with several more subtle red flags, such as financial dependence.
Lisa (her last name is being withheld to protect her identity) and her boyfriend dated but he never disclosed their relationship. She lost her job and he urged her to move in with him.
He would say things like women ruin men by putting them in jail and controlled aspects such as finances.
“I finally moved out of the bedroom and got my own bedroom,” she said. “I just finally decided to call on him on the last assault.”
In three months of living with him, she realized she was unsafe and knew she had to get out somehow.
As someone who worked with victims of violence herself, she could not fathom the same was happening to her. She was angry, sad, pained and confused.
“It’s embarrassing for me,” Lisa said. “It’s just really weird, it’s a really weird feeling. Sometimes I will think about it like ‘Oh my god, Lisa, stop thinking about it, go off and start thinking about something else.’ It drives me crazy.”
The Cycle of Abuse
Abuse victims are lured into the cycle of abuse as the abuser masters manipulation. This can come through economic abuse, coercion and threats, isolation from family and friends, gaslighting and intimidation tactics.
Margaret Bassett is the University of Texas at Austin’s Director of the Expert Witness Programs at the Institute on Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault. The institute researches domestic violence to produce data used for criminal justice reform.
Bassett said the cycle of abuse is “more than physical violence,” but about power and control, often stemming from narcissism.
“The abuser establishes a commitment between them,” Bassett said. “There’s a rise in tension, an explosion and after the explosion, the person who was abusive would come around and will manipulate and get the good graces of their partner.”
Lisa said every two weeks he would try to be a normal boyfriend but then afterwards he would “get bored” and outright abuse her.
In 1984, the Domestic Abuse Intervention Project staff developed the power and control wheel. It includes tactics like keeping the victim from getting a job or giving them an allowance.
Lisa did not have a job and her boyfriend prevented her from getting one. He said he would take care of the bills but then blamed her for covering them.
Another technique guilting victims about having children, isolating them from friends and family or making demeaning comments about insecurities. A well-used tactic is “gaslighting,” where the abuser tricks the victim into second-guessing their knowledge or instincts, Bassett said.
The abuser may gaslight their partner into thinking they are the victim and not vice versa.
“I would never outright accuse him or tell him reasons why I’m upset and that’s when he would lash out,” Lisa said. “I’m very empathetic so I would want to talk and I want to be able to work things out so I was always ‘No, I don’t want you to feel that way.’ So he was always the victim.”
River City Advocacy licensed counselor Tyndal Schreiner said the same goes for LGBTQ relationships. These instances may differ from heterosexual relationships since the victim’s sexuality or gender can cause discrimination in services available.
“If a doctor or counselor has a bias against same-sex relationships or a particular gender expression, it may prevent that professional from responding with compassion and really listening to the person reaching out for help,” Schreiner said.
The victim may think the behavior is normal or decide staying is safer. Bassett said deciding to stay or not calling authorities is used against victims in court.
“Some of the questions that might come up are why didn’t she make an outcry to police, why did it take a while, why didn’t she fight back, how come there isn’t any visible injury,” Bassett said.
Time and Healing
The aftermath has brought a rush of emotions, from guilt to hopefulness. Lisa sat in the trial as his family gave her threatening looks.
Her boyfriend tried to get a two-year protective order from her claiming he was the victim, which was denied.
Lisa said domestic violence cases are hard to prove.
“I was always scared to record him or anything like that,” Lisa said. “I got bold after the strangulation and I took pictures. Put them on a drive or save them to your email and delete them, but it is hard to prove and cases get dismissed a lot because there isn’t concrete evidence.”
Her boyfriend was recently indicted, and she feels she was able to secure some justice for his ex-girlfriend who committed suicide.
“To me this was like doing this for her,” Lisa said. “I had to call them and hold him accountable because she didn’t have the chance, and it just kills me.
She said his upbringing could have prevented this behavior since his parents enabled it.
“I know it’s a mental illness, too,” Lisa said. “I’m upset at his parents for never getting him help.”
At the end of the day, she is thankful for her job, her service dog and the Comal Crisis Center.
“It takes a while to heal,” Lisa said. “I feel like I’ve started to heal since I’ve been here but I’ve been in a constant state of fight or flight. It just takes a long time but also not to focus on it. Just focus on yourself and not the situation because that will bring you down.”
