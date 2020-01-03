Holding a vivid green coloring pencil in her hand, Judy Janney fills in a bright pattern as unique as the black-and-rainbow stitching of her cardigan.
The pencil is just one of several other shades of green in her arsenal lying on the table next to her. Line by line, she fills in artwork of a heron walking through a lily pond, her hand steady.
Janney is among several seniors at the New Braunfels Public Library, all working on adult coloring book pages. Coloring Therapy is one of many programs the library offers to keep seniors active and social.
“That specific program has been going on for a while now, but we supply anyone interested with adult-level coloring books, pencils and pens they can use when they come, plus a quiet space,” said Lori Krinkey, the library’s new adult services librarian.
The library offers dozens of adult programs, such as tai chi classes, gentle and chair yoga, bridge and domino sessions, and more, Krinkey said.
“When you hear physicians and professionals talk about aging, that’s the thing they hit on — fitness, healthy eating … and social engagement,” Krinkey said. “As people get older, it’s important they stay healthy, and as they lose a spouse or chances to socialize, activities that offer that are also important.”
Coloring offers social engagement and a chance to be creative, Krinkey said.
“It really is relaxing,” Krinkey said. “You’ll be coloring and before you know it an hour’s gone by. I’m not crafty but I even enjoy it.”
The class isn’t limited to just seniors either, Krinkey emphasized. It is for any adult who enjoys finding a moment to relax and be zen.
“At first you might think, ‘I’m too old,’ but adult coloring books have really pretty designs and take some effort,” Krinkey said.
New Braunfels Public Library keeps a live schedule of its program offerings online at www.nbtexas.org/114/Library.
“We have a Hungry Town concert coming up soon that we’re partnering with the food bank on, and an AARP class coming up on smart driver tech,” Krinkey said.
The library staff aims to make the library into a space New Braunfelsers can come to learn new skills, practice old skills and get to know their neighbors, Krinkey said.
“We have new programs coming up we hope to tell everyone about soon,” she said.
