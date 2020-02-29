Voters won’t just be casting ballots for candidates in Tuesday’s party primary election, but they’ll also get a chance to express their views through propositions offered by the Republican and Democratic parties.
GOP voters will cast “yes” or “no” votes on 10 propositions; Democrats will do the same for 11 proposals. The non-binding results will provide party officials with glimpses into what voters are thinking before forging platforms in county and state conventions.
Republican propositions seek voter opinions on term limitations, voting security, prayer in public schools, taxpayer-funded lobbying, and preservation of historical monuments, artifacts and buildings.
GOP leaders say the propositions are a proven, effective way to poll Republican voters on various issues and inform elected officials on where those voters stand.
“We look forward to hearing from our voters on these issues and to sharing the results with lawmakers. Whatever the results, we will continue working towards making our principles a reality,” said James Dickey, Republican Party of Texas chairman.
Texas Democrats have 11 proposals soliciting voter thoughts on public education, healthcare, environmental protection for air and water, freedom from violence; and rights to affordable public education, affordable housing, fair taxation and voting.
“We believe every single Texan deserves a life of dignity, respect, and a fair shot to get ahead. That’s why Texas Democrats call for a Texas Bill of Rights – 11 big, bold ideas to save Texas,” said Gilberto Hinojosa, Texas Democratic Party chairman.
Information collected during Tuesday’s voting will be used to craft state party platforms before the Nov. 3 general election and party agendas leading into the 2021 legislative sessions.
For more, visit the Texas Republican Party and Texas Democratic Party websites.
