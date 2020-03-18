Comal County commissioners will consider approving another change order for the new county jail and several housekeeping measures when they meet on Thursday.
Commissioners approved several change orders submitted by Yates/Sundt Joint Venture for the $72 million jail on Feb. 20 that subtracted $47,797 from county contingency and $121,846 from company contingency in the project. Information was not immediately available on Thursday’s change order, the 59th submitted during more than two years of construction.
Yates/Sundt officials now project the jail to be completed sometime in May, pending passing inspections by the city of New Braunfels and Texas Commission on Jail Standards.
Also Thursday, commissioners will receive Texas Department of Transportation presentations on its “End the Streak” and “Road to Zero” initiatives, entertain comments from citizens and reports from county staffers and elected officials on items of community interest, and discuss and consider approving:
•A public hearing and final plat establishing multiple lots in a portion of the Eden Ranch subdivision.
• Extending a Department of State Health Services contract for immunization services performed by the county public health department; a licensing agreement for a Startzville tower site for the countywide communications system upgrade project.
•Transfers of vehicles from the sheriff’s office to the juvenile probation department and Precinct 1 constable’s offices.
Commissioners will meet at 8:30 a.m. in Commissioners Courtroom, 100 Main Plaza in New Braunfels. To access the meeting video and agenda, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
